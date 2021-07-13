We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr. Will's Mild Sriracha Hot Sauce 250G

Dr. Will's Mild Sriracha Hot Sauce 250G
£ 2.30
£0.92/100g

New

Product Description

  • Sweet, spicy and perfect on that taco, meet our mellow yellow sriracha
  • Makes Food Better
  • All Natural
  • Sweetened Naturally
  • Keto Friendly
  • No Gunk. No Junk. Just Naturally Tasty
  • Sweetened with Natural Ingredients
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Amarillo Chilli (17%), Yellow Peppers, White Wine Vinegar, Dates, Mango (7%), Tapioca Starch, Garlic, Salt

Storage

Best Before End: See bottle for details.Once Open: Pop me in the fridge and use within a month

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line:
  • @doctor_wills
  • whatsup@dr-wills.com
  • 8 Duncan Street,
  • London,
  • N1 8BW.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy (kJ)21532
Energy (kcal)518
Fat0.10.0
of which saturates0.00.0
Carbohydrate10.81.6
of which sugars6.51.0
Fibre1.00.2
Protein0.70.1
Salt1.040.16
A bit on the spicy side for me but others in my ho

4 stars

A bit on the spicy side for me but others in my house approve. All natural ingredients are a big plus.

