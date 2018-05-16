Tesco Finest 4 Salted Caramel & Pecan Cookies

- Energy1301kJ 311kcal16%
Product Description
- 4 Cookies with Cornish sea salted caramel and pecan pieces.
- We've paired chewy, all butter caramel with Cornish sea salt and crunchy pieces of pecan, adding them to our melt in the mouth rich, indulgent cookies.
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Salted caramel fudge (14%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Salt], Palm Oil, Pecan Nuts (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Maltodextrin, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Molasses, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, pecan and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens., Also, may contain other nuts.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (67g)
|Energy
|1942kJ / 463kcal
|1301kJ / 311kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|14.3g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|62.4g
|41.8g
|Sugars
|30.9g
|20.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.8g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
