Heinz Let's Cook Animal Shape Pasta 340G

Product Description
- Pasta shapes with added vitamins and minerals
- Our Animal Shapes Pasta is made specially for your little one! A blend of soft and durum wheat flours, it's the ideal texture for their first teeth. With added iron and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this pasta is made with love. Most importantly, they're the perfect size for babies, in playful farm animal shapes to put a smile on their face.
- Heinz for Baby has created Let's Cook! - a range of baby grade home cooking ingredients to bring time-saving convenience and tasty recipe options to parents! Ready in minutes, with appropriate textures & sizes for each stage of your little one's development, these playful products are made with love. Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- Specially made for little ones
- A blend of soft and durum wheat flours, the ideal texture for first teeth
- With added iron
- Ready in only 9 mins!
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Flour (50%), Soft Wheat Flour (50%), Calcium Carbonate, Iron Fumarate, Niacin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Milk, Lupin, Soya.
Storage
Once open, store in a cool, dry place away from odours (best stored in an airtight container).Use within 3 months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Bring some water to boil in a small saucepan. Add 30g of pasta (about 3 dessert spoons) to the water and cook for approximately 9 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Check that pieces are soft and tender, then drain.
- Always check the temperature before serving and always ensure your baby is supervised while eating.
Number of uses
Servings per pack - 11
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Keep in touch:
- For information on feeding your little one please call our friendly Careline on 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit www.heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1478kJ/349kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Vitamin B6
|0.6mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.7mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.7mg
|Niacin
|11mg
|Calcium
|200mg
|Iron†
|10mg (167% LRV†)
|†LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of iron needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
