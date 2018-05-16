Tesco Mini Chocolate & Orange Penguins 100G
New
- Energy125kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1981kJ / 472kcal
Product Description
- Penguin shaped chocolate orange biscuits.
- CRUNCHY TREAT Carefully baked for a crisp chocolatey orange crunch
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Orange Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 15 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (6.3g)
|Energy
|1981kJ / 472kcal
|125kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|18.5g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.