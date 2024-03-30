Mount Impey Malborough Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Vinification Details

They machine harvested each block separately at optimum ripeness and flavour profile. The fruit was gently pressed at the winery as quickly as possible to minimize skin contact and cold settled. The clear juice was then fermented at cool temperatures with selected yeasts to retain vibrant varietal flavours. After ferment the components were racked off yeast lees and selected components blended before being carefully prepared for bottling

History

Holdaway family in Marlborough, New Zealand own eight vineyards (totalling 182 ha) which are all in the Lower Wairau/Dillons Point sub-region of Marlborough. The property has been continuously owned by the Holdaway family since 1864. They aim to work with natural systems and processes where possible, employing an innovative and biologically regenerative approach to grape growing that focuses on improving the quality of the soil and the health of the vines

Regional Information