Tesco Chicken Tempura Mini Fillets 305G
New
- Energy1009kJ 240kcal12%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 731kJ / 174kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast fillet pieces in a batter coating.
- For stress free meal time rustle up our chicken mini fillets. Lightly coated in tempura batter for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 22 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
- Whole Mini Fillet Lightly coated in a crispy tempura batter.
- Pack size: 305G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (63%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 26-28 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
305g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (138g**)
|Energy
|731kJ / 174kcal
|1009kJ / 240kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|17.9g
|24.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 276g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.