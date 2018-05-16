We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Tempura Mini Fillets 305G

£ 2.50
£8.20/kg

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1009kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 731kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillet pieces in a batter coating.
  • For stress free meal time rustle up our chicken mini fillets. Lightly coated in tempura batter for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 22 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Whole Mini Fillet Lightly coated in a crispy tempura batter.
  • Pack size: 305G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (63%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 26-28 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

305g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (138g**)
Energy731kJ / 174kcal1009kJ / 240kcal
Fat6.4g8.8g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate10.8g14.9g
Sugars0.4g0.6g
Fibre0.8g1.1g
Protein17.9g24.7g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 276g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

