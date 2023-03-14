We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cappuccino Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)

Tesco Cappuccino Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)

One sachet

Energy
263kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Instant coffee with sugar and dried skimmed milk.
  • Barista Style Blended to a careful recipe for a frothy, warming instant coffee.
  • Pack size: 124G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk (18%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee Powder** (12%), Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphates).
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of a sachet into a mug. Add 200ml hot, not boiling, water. Stir well.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

124g e (8 x 15.5g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (216ml)
Energy122kJ / 29kcal263kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.8g1.7g
Saturates0.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate4.7g10.2g
Sugars3.4g7.2g
Fibre0.3g0.6g
Protein0.6g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml hot water.--
16 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

This didn’t last long…

5 stars

When is this coming back in stock?

Keep in stock

5 stars

This is very good quality, but you never seam to have many in stock. I also like the Tesco Mocha, and cappuccino decade. Please could you keep these in stock as I order 3 - 6 a week

I use this for breakfast when I have no time to ma

4 stars

I use this for breakfast when I have no time to make anything else. It stands up to comparison with other more expensive branded makes, but of course none of them are a true substitute for "the real thing"

Yes it was good quality and would buy again

5 stars

Yes it was good quality and would buy again

Great value and great taste.

4 stars

These are amazing value for money, I only fill a good size mug halfway to get the full taste.. not too sweet and just right for me.

cannot get enough of it

5 stars

I really enjoy this cappuccino, but you do not always have it and take it out of my shopping trolley. It is a nice smooth tasting coffee.

Good product at a very reasonable price.

5 stars

Until recently we bought a branded coffee sachet but they changed the contents and it was no longer something we would choose so I looked round for alternatives. I thought let's try Tesco's own and I'm glad I did.Equally as good as a branded coffee sachet and a fraction of the price so I will stay with this. Good taste for this type ofproduct.

As far as I know, there is only one Tesco Cappucci

1 stars

As far as I know, there is only one Tesco Cappuccino choice of sweetened, It would be good if there is also an unsweetened option.

This is an excellent tesco product 👌

5 stars

This is an excellent tesco product 👌

Good value

4 stars

Reasonable quality

