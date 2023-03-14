Tesco Cappuccino Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)

This didn’t last long…
When is this coming back in stock?
Keep in stock
This is very good quality, but you never seam to have many in stock. I also like the Tesco Mocha, and cappuccino decade. Please could you keep these in stock as I order 3 - 6 a week
I use this for breakfast when I have no time to ma
I use this for breakfast when I have no time to make anything else. It stands up to comparison with other more expensive branded makes, but of course none of them are a true substitute for "the real thing"
Yes it was good quality and would buy again
Yes it was good quality and would buy again
Great value and great taste.
These are amazing value for money, I only fill a good size mug halfway to get the full taste.. not too sweet and just right for me.
cannot get enough of it
I really enjoy this cappuccino, but you do not always have it and take it out of my shopping trolley. It is a nice smooth tasting coffee.
Good product at a very reasonable price.
Until recently we bought a branded coffee sachet but they changed the contents and it was no longer something we would choose so I looked round for alternatives. I thought let's try Tesco's own and I'm glad I did.Equally as good as a branded coffee sachet and a fraction of the price so I will stay with this. Good taste for this type ofproduct.
As far as I know, there is only one Tesco Cappucci
As far as I know, there is only one Tesco Cappuccino choice of sweetened, It would be good if there is also an unsweetened option.
This is an excellent tesco product 👌
This is an excellent tesco product 👌
Good value
Reasonable quality