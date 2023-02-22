Stockwell & Co. Bicarbonate Of Soda 200G

I used it in a fruit scone recipe and it was ok. T
I used it in a fruit scone recipe and it was ok. The only problem I had was trying to open the tub, I finally managed it by prising the lid off by using a knife which wasn't easy.
I only bought this to unblock my kitchen sink. Fi
I only bought this to unblock my kitchen sink. Fizzed up well with white vinegar.
Versatile BiCarb.
I used it to clean my Microwave, which it did very well, and plenty left for other uses, It does a great job, so why pay more?
Used to remove dog smell from rug and other cleani
Used to remove dog smell from rug and other cleaning. Not used for cooking
a MUST in my kitchen
please get it back in stock thank you
Bicarbonate of soda
Very good value for money
Good for cleaning
I bought this for cleaning not cooking, and it was really good. Would definitely recommend
Replacing out of date product. Good price.
Replacing out of date product. Good price.
good value for money
good value for money
I use it for medicinal purposes. The only thing I
I use it for medicinal purposes. The only thing I have trouble with is opening it.