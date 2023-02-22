We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co. Bicarbonate Of Soda 200G

4.1(14)Write a review
Stockwell & Co. Bicarbonate Of Soda 200G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Bicarbonate of soda.
  • Stockwell & Co. Bicarbonate of Soda
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sodium Bicarbonate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

14 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

I used it in a fruit scone recipe and it was ok. T

3 stars

I used it in a fruit scone recipe and it was ok. The only problem I had was trying to open the tub, I finally managed it by prising the lid off by using a knife which wasn't easy.

I only bought this to unblock my kitchen sink. Fi

4 stars

I only bought this to unblock my kitchen sink. Fizzed up well with white vinegar.

Versatile BiCarb.

5 stars

I used it to clean my Microwave, which it did very well, and plenty left for other uses, It does a great job, so why pay more?

Used to remove dog smell from rug and other cleani

4 stars

Used to remove dog smell from rug and other cleaning. Not used for cooking

a MUST in my kitchen

5 stars

please get it back in stock thank you

Bicarbonate of soda

5 stars

Very good value for money

Good for cleaning

5 stars

I bought this for cleaning not cooking, and it was really good. Would definitely recommend

Replacing out of date product. Good price.

5 stars

Replacing out of date product. Good price.

good value for money

5 stars

good value for money

I use it for medicinal purposes. The only thing I

4 stars

I use it for medicinal purposes. The only thing I have trouble with is opening it.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

