Tesco Finest Turkey Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 125G

- Energy187kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ / 143kcal
Product Description
- Cooked turkey breast with a pork, apple and cranberry stuffing.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British meat, our tender turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock before being topped with pork, bramley apple and cranberry stuffing.
- 4 SLICES Expertly seasoned with sea salt, and slowly cooked for a tender texture. Topped with bramley apple & cranberry stuffing for rich flavour
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (87%), Pork, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing [Pork, Bramley Apple, Water, Sugar, Cranberry, Onion, Dehydrated Apple, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Salt, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove, Dextrose], Sea Salt, Chicken Extract, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (31g)
|Energy
|603kJ / 143kcal
|187kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|25.8g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
