Tesco Finest Turkey Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 125G

£ 2.75
£2.20/100g
One slice
  • Energy187kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked turkey breast with a pork, apple and cranberry stuffing.
  • Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using British meat, our tender turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock before being topped with pork, bramley apple and cranberry stuffing.
  • 4 SLICES Expertly seasoned with sea salt, and slowly cooked for a tender texture. Topped with bramley apple & cranberry stuffing for rich flavour
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (87%), Pork, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing [Pork, Bramley Apple, Water, Sugar, Cranberry, Onion, Dehydrated Apple, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Salt, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove, Dextrose], Sea Salt, Chicken Extract, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (31g)
Energy603kJ / 143kcal187kJ / 44kcal
Fat3.5g1.1g
Saturates1.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein25.8g8.0g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

