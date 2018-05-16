Product Description
- Caprice Des Dieux French Cheese 200g
- Treat yourself to a moment of pure indulgence. Under its smooth and velvety rind, Caprice des Dieux reveals its delicious taste of crème fraîche and a melting heart.
- Caprice des Dieux, literally translating to the “Whim of Gods”, is a heavenly pure and creamy soft ripened cheese in a unique oval shape.
- Our recipe? French milk, cream, a pinch of salt and that's it.
- Cheese strength: 1. Mild and creamy soft ripened cheese made from pasteurised cows' milk
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese made from Pasteurised Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Name and address
- B.G 52150,
- Illoud,
- France.
Return to
- B.G 52150,
- Illoud,
- France.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1379 kJ
|-
|333 kcal
|Fat
|30g
|Saturated fat
|21g
|Carbohydrates
|0,8g
|Sugars
|<0,5g
|Protein
|15g
|Salt
|1,4g
|Calcium
|350mg
