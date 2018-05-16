We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Caprice des Dieux French Cheese 200g

Caprice des Dieux French Cheese 200g
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Caprice Des Dieux French Cheese 200g
  • Find all more information on www.thecheeselover.co.uk/caprice-des-dieux/
  • Treat yourself to a moment of pure indulgence. Under its smooth and velvety rind, Caprice des Dieux reveals its delicious taste of crème fraîche and a melting heart.
  • Caprice des Dieux, literally translating to the “Whim of Gods”, is a heavenly pure and creamy soft ripened cheese in a unique oval shape.
  • Our recipe? French milk, cream, a pinch of salt and that's it.
  • Cheese strength: 1. Mild and creamy soft ripened cheese made from pasteurised cows' milk
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese made from Pasteurised Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Name and address

  • B.G 52150,
  • Illoud,
  • France.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy1379 kJ
-333 kcal
Fat30g
Saturated fat21g
Carbohydrates0,8g
Sugars<0,5g
Protein15g
Salt1,4g
Calcium350mg

