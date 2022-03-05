We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guinness Cooking Paste 200G

4.3(6)Write a review
£3.15
£0.16/10g

Product Description

  • Rich Cooking Paste with Guinness, Honey & Soy.
  • Stir the magic of Guinness into your chilli, casserole or stew for a next level depth of rich and smoky flavour.
  • Your new secret ingredient, a tablespoon of Guinness Cooking Paste is enough to bring your favourite meals to life with a rich, sweet and smoky flavour - it's guaranteed to add oomph to just about anything.
  • Guinness® 2021.
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trade marks of Diageo Ireland and are used under license. This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcoholic beverages. Please remember to drink
  • Guinness responsibly.
  • Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • Stir - Coat - Roast - Enjoy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Guinness® Beer (26%) (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops), Honey (15%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Soy Sauce (10%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Red Miso Paste (9%) (Soybeans, Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour), Modified Maize Starch, Apple Juice Concentrate, Colour: Plain Caramel, Soybean Paste (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Stabiliser: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see lid.Store in a cool, dry, dark place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 21 days.

Produce of

Made with UK, EU and non-EU honey. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brush onto....
  • - A great steak or ribs for an extra punch of malty flavour to enhance the meat.
  • - The skin of your roast chicken, a joint of beef or gammon at the final stages of cooking for a rich and crispy finish to liven up your roast.
  • Stir into....
  • - Your favourite chilli, casserole, pie mix or stew recipes for a next level depth and richness.
  • - A classic gravy to add a rich and sweet oomph of flavour.
  • - Spaghetti bolognese or lasagne for an extra tasty finish.
  • Add to....
  • - The centre of a burger for a mouthwatering melt-in-the-middle.
  • - Pulled pork just before serving for a sweet and smoky finish.
  • - Your go-to vegetarian dish to create depth and flavour.

Name and address

  • Produced under licence by/for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 25 Herbert Place,
  • Dublin 2,
  • DO2 AY86.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product as sold:
Energy (kJ/kcal)663kJ/156kcal
Fat0.4g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate35.8g
of which sugars25.8g
Fibre1.1g
Protein1.9g
Salt3.26g
6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Really excellent alternative to a bottle of beef i

5 stars

Really excellent alternative to a bottle of beef in a stew or pie filling.

This is AMAZING

5 stars

Bought a jar of this for my dad, for Christmas. We love it. Really adds depth to stews, spag Bol and tray bakes. Buy it, and try it, before you judge it.

Overpriced and NOT Guinness like

1 stars

I almost seem to have bought a different product than the other reviews! This is NOT a paste, its a thick sauce. It doesn't taste AT ALL of Guinness, the overwhelming taste is of the honey and soy sauce that make it the majority of it. Very overpriced stir fry sauce effective. I tried adding to a casserole and it simply made it taste sweeter, not richer & savoury as expected - had to bin it. Rather use real Guinness along with stock plus some Worcestershire sauce as normal. Would have give negative stars if I could, given the price!

Amazing product, adds incredibly deep, savoury fla

5 stars

Amazing product, adds incredibly deep, savoury flavour to pretty much any dish (not dissimilar to marmite but a bit more complex). I threw it in a chilli con carne and it was delicious. Even has the silky smoothness of a Guinness!

Full of flavour

5 stars

Full of flavour, added another elememt and layer to my casseroles

Nice addition to the Guinness brand food offer

5 stars

Excellent product and great value for money actually. I managed to use this in 3 meals over the week to add flavour to a cottage Pie, Casserole and a spoonful in my Gravy to add some extra flavour. Will definitely be buying this again! I do like a good pint of Guinness and this doesn't disappoint.

