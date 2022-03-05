Guinness Cooking Paste 200G

Really excellent alternative to a bottle of beef i
Really excellent alternative to a bottle of beef in a stew or pie filling.
This is AMAZING
Bought a jar of this for my dad, for Christmas. We love it. Really adds depth to stews, spag Bol and tray bakes. Buy it, and try it, before you judge it.
Overpriced and NOT Guinness like
I almost seem to have bought a different product than the other reviews! This is NOT a paste, its a thick sauce. It doesn't taste AT ALL of Guinness, the overwhelming taste is of the honey and soy sauce that make it the majority of it. Very overpriced stir fry sauce effective. I tried adding to a casserole and it simply made it taste sweeter, not richer & savoury as expected - had to bin it. Rather use real Guinness along with stock plus some Worcestershire sauce as normal. Would have give negative stars if I could, given the price!
Amazing product, adds incredibly deep, savoury fla
Amazing product, adds incredibly deep, savoury flavour to pretty much any dish (not dissimilar to marmite but a bit more complex). I threw it in a chilli con carne and it was delicious. Even has the silky smoothness of a Guinness!
Full of flavour
Full of flavour, added another elememt and layer to my casseroles
Nice addition to the Guinness brand food offer
Excellent product and great value for money actually. I managed to use this in 3 meals over the week to add flavour to a cottage Pie, Casserole and a spoonful in my Gravy to add some extra flavour. Will definitely be buying this again! I do like a good pint of Guinness and this doesn't disappoint.