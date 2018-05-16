Product Description
- Fever Tree Ultimate Gin & Tonic Selection
- Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Indian Tonic Water
- Perfectly paired with Tanqueray London Dry gin
- By blending subtle botanical oils with spring water and quinine of the highest quality from the 'fever trees' of the Eastern Congo, we have created a deliciously tonic with a uniquely clean and refreshing taste and aroma.
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
- 50% Fewer calories than our Premium Indian Tonic Water.
- Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Elderflower Tonic Water
- Perfectly paired with Martin Miller's gin
- English elderflower are handpicked when the flowers are most fragrant. The essential oils are blended with the highest quality quinine to create a floral tonic water with a delicate sweetness.
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
- 40% Fewer calories than our Premium Indian Tonic Water.
- Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water
- Perfectly paired with Warner's Rhubarb gin
- Handpicked rhubarb and raspberry extracts are blended with spring water and our unique quinine from East & Central Africa to create a deliciously sweet tonic water.
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
- 43% Fewer calories than our Premium Indian Tonic Water.
- Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Mediterranean Tonic Water
- Perfectly paired with Beefeater Blood Orange gin
- A deliciously refreshing & crisp tonic water with citrus notes. Crafted by blending spring water with the essential oils of botanicals from the shores of the Mediterranean and quinine from East & Central Africa.
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
- 43% Fewer calories than our Premium Indian Tonic Water.
- The gin in this pack has been selected by Blue Tree Ltd.
- Warner's Rhubarb Gin
- Produced in the UK.
- Beefeater Blood Orange Gin
- Beefeater Gin is distilled at the Beefeater Distillery, Mont Place, London, and bottled in the UK.
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- Produced in the UK.
- Martin Miller's Gin
- Distilled in England and blended using Icelandic spring water.
- Mix with the Best
- Expertly Sourced Ingredients from Around the World
- Drinks International 2022 - #1 Best Selling Water as Voted by the World's Best Bars
- Drinks International 2022 - #1 Top Trending Water as Voted by the World's Best Bars
Information
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base of pack.Do not store in direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect mixed drink in 3 simple steps:
- 1 1/4 Spirit.
- 2 3/4 Fever-Tree mixer.
- 3 Garnish & stir.
- If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best
Warnings
- WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Fever-Tree Ltd,
- 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
- Packed by:
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Fever-Tree Ltd,
- 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
- FEVER-TREE.COM
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|64kJ, 15kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|3.8g
|of which sugars:
|3.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Rhubarb Flavouring, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Carrot, Safflower, Lemon)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|72kJ, 17kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.2g
|of which sugars:
|4.2g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|72kJ, 17kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.2g
|of which sugars:
|4.2g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Elderflower Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Quinine
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|75kJ, 18kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.4g
|of which sugars:
|4.4g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.02g
