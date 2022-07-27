We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Cauliflower Pakora 315G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Cauliflower Pakora 315G
£2.60
£8.26/kg

½ of a pack with dip

Energy
1133kJ
272kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.99g

high

33%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower coated in batter with spices, with a mango chutney dip.
  • A delicate spice blend, including garam masala, cumin and turmeric, gives warmth to the crisp tempura batter on these cauliflower florets. Paired with a sweet mango chutney which is seasoned with black onion seeds and lime. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Crisp, tandoori tempura battered cauliflower florets, delicately spiced for a warming flavour and paired with a sweet mango chutney dip.
  • Pack size: 315G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (80%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mango Chutney Dip [Sugar, Mango, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Mango Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Caraway Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Fenugreek, Oregano], Wheat Starch, Salt, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Sugar, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon Powder, Mango Powder, Nutmeg, Fenugreek Leaf, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins Place dip pot to one side. Do not heat dip pot. Place pakoras on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir dip before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

315g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack with dip (142g**)
Energy798kJ / 191kcal1133kJ / 272kcal
Fat10.8g15.4g
Saturates0.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate19.3g27.4g
Sugars7.9g11.3g
Fibre2.5g3.6g
Protein2.9g4.1g
Salt1.40g1.99g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 315g typically weighs 284g.--
View all Indian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wet, soggy and totally not their ‘Finest’

1 stars

Purchased alongside the gunpowder potatoes as sides. On opening the packet, the smell of old cauliflower was somewhat overpowering. There were 6 full florets with the remaining items looking like the tiny dregs of the cauliflower. They were wet and soggy so for the last 5 minutes of cooking I had to increase the oven temperature to try to crisp them up. The oil that was left on the baking tray so just too much. Another less than ‘Finest’ costly and unappetising product. Tesco is slipping!

Yummy

5 stars

These are really extremely yummy. I crisped them up in the oven and ate them with the mango dip and some yoghurt. Enjoyed and would buy again.

Not a nice product.

1 stars

i jumped on these when I saw them. Not a nice product at all. Using frozen cauliflower in pakoras doesn't work. They were a squishy mess after cooking. There was a lot of oil which I mopped up with paper towels, and too much salt. I haven't tried the chutney.

So delicious!!

5 stars

So delicious! I did them in the air fryer and they were super crispy. Delicious dipped in the mango chutney, flavour packed. Can’t wait to get more.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here