Tesco Finest Cauliflower Pakora 315G

Wet, soggy and totally not their ‘Finest’
Purchased alongside the gunpowder potatoes as sides. On opening the packet, the smell of old cauliflower was somewhat overpowering. There were 6 full florets with the remaining items looking like the tiny dregs of the cauliflower. They were wet and soggy so for the last 5 minutes of cooking I had to increase the oven temperature to try to crisp them up. The oil that was left on the baking tray so just too much. Another less than ‘Finest’ costly and unappetising product. Tesco is slipping!
Yummy
These are really extremely yummy. I crisped them up in the oven and ate them with the mango dip and some yoghurt. Enjoyed and would buy again.
Not a nice product.
i jumped on these when I saw them. Not a nice product at all. Using frozen cauliflower in pakoras doesn't work. They were a squishy mess after cooking. There was a lot of oil which I mopped up with paper towels, and too much salt. I haven't tried the chutney.
So delicious!!
So delicious! I did them in the air fryer and they were super crispy. Delicious dipped in the mango chutney, flavour packed. Can’t wait to get more.