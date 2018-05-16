We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Light & Free Greek Style Yogurt White Chocolate 4X115g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Light & Free Greek Style Yogurt White Chocolate 4X115g
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Each 115g serving contains
  • Energy247 kJ 59 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat free white chocolate flavour yogurt with sweeteners.
  • Have you noticed our new look?
  • It's part of our journey to reduce our Impact on the environment. Find out more on our website.
  • Light*
  • *Over 30% fewer calories than most full fat fruit yogurts
  • 247 kJ 59 kcal per pot▴
  • ▴3% of an adult's reference intake.
  • Live free
  • Everyone should be free to live life to the fullest.
  • Free to experiment, enjoy, savour. Without anything stopping you.
  • That's what our thick & creamy Greek style yogurt is all about. Full of flavour, with 0% fat and 0% added sugar.**
  • **contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Paste my Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste
  • Rinse - Pot - Recycle - Pop the lid in the pot
  • Card - Recycle
  • 0% fat
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pass me the spoon!
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460G
  • Source of fibre
  • 0% added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Oligofructose (Fibre), Starches (Potato, Tapioca), Modified Maize Starch, Hibiscus Concentrate, Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in blue.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • Po Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK: 0808-144-9451 Free Phone
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Po Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: 1800-144-945 Callsave
  • Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • lightandfree.com

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 115g serving%RI*** per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)215247
-51593
Fat (g)0.10.10
of which saturates (g)0.10.10
Carbohydrate (g)7.18.23
of which sugars (g)5.27.18
Fibre (g)1.72.0
Protein (g)4.55.210
Salt (g)0.150.173
Calcium (mg) (%RI***)159 (20%)18323
*** RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here