New
Tesco Finest Pork Roasted Chestnut Onion Stuffing 350G
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 571kJ
-
- 137kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.1g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 269kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausage meat stuffing with roasted chestnuts and onions.
- CLASSIC & SUCCULENT with aromatic sage and onion
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Nutmeg, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 Chilled: 30-50 mins As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of stuffing.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on chestnuts.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (51g**)
|Energy
|1119kJ / 269kcal
|571kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|12.4g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.17g
|0.60g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 306g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on chestnuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.