Pip & Nut Smooth Peanut Butter 300G

Best PB on stores.
Best PB out there. It does separate, but a quick stir fixes that. Tastes amazing. Spreads nicely. And best part, it uses NO Palm Oil. Will never buy Whole Earth again after having this.
Delicious flavour!
This is my first jar of the peanut butter and it is so delicious! Much smoother and creamier than the other brands that I have tried before. I will definitely be buying this again, along with the smooth almond butter which I also love! :-)
Delicious
Delicious and NO palm oil
Splits too much
Taste and brand values are good. It just splits too much, you can't mix the oil with the rest in the jar and it just ruins it for me - prefer whole earth
So comforting!
Pip & Nut is my favourite peanut butter - on toast, crackers, to cook with... I love it!
Just peanuts. Creamy, smooth and delicious
Best stuff
Great quality, the best peanut butter around for sure!
Awful!
Awful! so runny that it just runs off of the toast or bread!
Good taste but very runny
Really nice taste but very runny. Not sure if it just needs more of a stir but it’s not easy to get to the bottom on the jar when it’s full. It literally drips from the knife. Then again it’s very easy to spread!
Addictive
This peanut butter is naturally sweeter than any other peanut butter I’ve had