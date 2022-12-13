We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pip & Nut Smooth Peanut Butter 300G

4.4(96)Write a review
Pip & Nut Smooth Peanut Butter 300G
£3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter
  • We're all about peanut better. Better nuts. Better taste. Better business. For people and planet. To the spooners and the toast lovers. Every drizzle. Every drop.
  • Just-roasted.
  • We roast, then mill straight away to release the flavour.
  • Peanuts from Argentina with love!
  • Hi-oleic peanuts sourced from a single origin.
  • No palm oil here.
  • No Palm Oil
  • Great taste 2020
  • Classic roast
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Argentinian Hi-Oleic Peanuts (99.6%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, eat within 3 months (easy!).

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Natural Nut Oils, Stir Before Use as They Can Separate.

Number of uses

Contains 20 (15g) servings

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,

Return to

  • Say Hello:
  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin, 2,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.
  • thekernel@pipandnut.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2505376
Energy (kcal)60591
Fat48.2g7.2g
Saturates5.9g0.9g
Mono-unsaturates39.7g6.0g
Polyunsaturates2.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate11.9g1.8g
Sugars5.7g0.9g
Fibre8.8g1.3g
Protein26.4g4.0g
Salt0.40g0.06g
Contains 20 (15g) servings--
View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

96 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best PB on stores.

5 stars

Best PB out there. It does separate, but a quick stir fixes that. Tastes amazing. Spreads nicely. And best part, it uses NO Palm Oil. Will never buy Whole Earth again after having this.

Delicious flavour!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

This is my first jar of the peanut butter and it is so delicious! Much smoother and creamier than the other brands that I have tried before. I will definitely be buying this again, along with the smooth almond butter which I also love! :-)

Delicious

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Delicious and NO palm oil

Splits too much

3 stars

Taste and brand values are good. It just splits too much, you can't mix the oil with the rest in the jar and it just ruins it for me - prefer whole earth

So comforting!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Pip & Nut is my favourite peanut butter - on toast, crackers, to cook with... I love it!

Just peanuts. Creamy, smooth and delicious

5 stars

Just peanuts. Creamy, smooth and delicious

Best stuff

5 stars

Great quality, the best peanut butter around for sure!

Awful!

1 stars

Awful! so runny that it just runs off of the toast or bread!

Good taste but very runny

4 stars

Really nice taste but very runny. Not sure if it just needs more of a stir but it’s not easy to get to the bottom on the jar when it’s full. It literally drips from the knife. Then again it’s very easy to spread!

Addictive

5 stars

This peanut butter is naturally sweeter than any other peanut butter I’ve had

1-10 of 96 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here