Flarin Joint & Muscular Pain Relief Capsules 12S

Flarin Joint & Muscular Pain Relief Cpsls 12s

For Relief from: - Joint pain - Rheumatic pain - Muscle pain - Back pain - Neuralgia (a sharp pain along nerves) - Migraine - Headache - Dental pain - Period pain - Fever - Cold & flu symptoms

Lipid Formulation Relief from joint pain and inflammation Helps stop pain Relieves swelling Eases stiffness

Ingredients

Each Capsule contains 200 mg Ibuprofen Also contains: Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129) (may cause allergic reactions), Sorbitol, Hard Fat and Glycerol Monolinoleate which are lipids (see leaflet for more details)

Net Contents

12 x Soft Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage For oral use. Adults, the elderly and children aged 12 years and older: Take 1 or 2 capsules with water, and then take 1 or 2 capsules up to 3 times daily as required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not chew the capsules. Do not exceed 1200 mg (6 capsules) in any 24 hour period. Contact your doctor for further advice if you are: - over 18 years of age and symptoms persist or worsen after 10 days of treatment. - between 12 to 18 years of age and symptoms persist or worsen after 3 days of treatment. Read the enclosed leaflet before use. Not suitable for children under 12 years.

Lower age limit

12 Years