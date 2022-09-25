We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flarin Joint & Muscular Pain Relief Capsules 12S

Flarin Joint & Muscular Pain Relief Capsules 12S

4(6)
£5.25

£0.44/each

Flarin Joint & Muscular Pain Relief Cpsls 12s
For Relief from:- Joint pain- Rheumatic pain- Muscle pain- Back pain- Neuralgia (a sharp pain along nerves)- Migraine- Headache- Dental pain- Period pain- Fever- Cold & flu symptoms
Lipid FormulationRelief from joint pain and inflammationHelps stop painRelieves swellingEases stiffness

Ingredients

Each Capsule contains 200 mg Ibuprofen Also contains: Brilliant Blue (E133), Allura Red (E129) (may cause allergic reactions), Sorbitol, Hard Fat and Glycerol Monolinoleate which are lipids (see leaflet for more details)

Net Contents

12 x Soft Capsules

Preparation and Usage

DosageFor oral use. Adults, the elderly and children aged 12 years and older:Take 1 or 2 capsules with water, and then take 1 or 2 capsules up to 3 times daily as required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not chew the capsules.Do not exceed 1200 mg (6 capsules) in any 24 hour period.Contact your doctor for further advice if you are:- over 18 years of age and symptoms persist or worsen after 10 days of treatment.- between 12 to 18 years of age and symptoms persist or worsen after 3 days of treatment.Read the enclosed leaflet before use.Not suitable for children under 12 years.

Lower age limit

12 Years

