Planeta L Amistanza Fiano 75Cl

Product Description

  • Planeta L Amistanza Fiano 75Cl
  • L'Amistanza - was the Renaissance Italian word for friendship. Planeta's L'Amistanza wine is made in Sicily with local grape varieties. It is a fresh, floral and fruity style, which works perfectly as an aperitif. Alternatively, it works alongside pasta dishes in light or seafood-based sauces. As the name suggests. this wine was made to be shared with true friends.
  • L'Amistanza is the key to conviviality.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • White peaches, winter melon, durum wheat: friendly white bouquet on the nose. Fair yellow colour with green reflexes, freshness, ananas-driven crispy taste.

Region of Origin

Sicily

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

AZIENDE AGRICOLE PLANETA SS

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

ALESSIO PLANETA

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

It is a fresh, floral and fruity style, which works perfectly as an aperitif

Grape Variety

Fiano, Grecanico

Vinification Details

  • Hand-harvested grapes, destemmed and soft-pressed without crushing, fermentation lead in stainless steel at 15 degrees, all to preserve the fine aromas of these two varieties.

History

  • Planeta, a world-class Sicilian wine producer with vineyards and wineries in five different viticutural areas all around the Island, pointing to present the best result to the final consumer. This research has the advantage of a climate, that of the south-west coast of Sicily, which is particularly favourable for white grapes. The constant sea breeze guarantees coolness for their development during the summer, safeguarding both perfect maturation and their aromatic profile.

Regional Information

  • The largest Mediterranean island, separated from the Italian peninsula by the very narrow Messina strait, Sicily is probably among the regions richest in history, art and cultural heritage, a mosaic of colours and contrasts, from the blue seas surrounding enchanted islands to the magic of the snowy Aetna.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottle at source by:
  • Aziende Agricole Planet s.s.,
  • Menfi (Ag),
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Fantastic wine from Siciliy

5 stars

Great quality white wine from Sicily. Fresh and delicious with food or on it's own. For the price I think this is a real winner.

I couldn’t drink this wine, it tastes like oaked C

1 stars

I couldn’t drink this wine, it tastes like oaked Chardonnay which I hate! Luckily, I bought it on special offer, plus got the 25% off offer too. My husband drank it and thought it was OK. I wouldn’t recommend, if you like Pinot Grigio like I do …you will be disappointed.

Fabulous blend of italian two varietals; peach and

5 stars

Fabulous blend of italian two varietals; peach and floral notes with a racy acidity. Fantastic value for money from one of Sicily's great producers

An absolute cracker

5 stars

An absolute belter ! Light, floral with a lemony tang at the end. Easy on the nose but with enough character to match most foods or supping on its own. A Bargain with the Clubcard deal from one of Sicily's leading producer - most impressive !

Good quality Dry White Wine

5 stars

I really enjoyed this dry white wine from Italy. It has a noticeable lemon flavour and crisp acidity. I had it with a roast chicken and it was perfect. (Though I imagine it would work well as an aperitif wine as well.) Highly recommended

