Planeta L Amistanza Fiano 75Cl

Fantastic wine from Siciliy
Great quality white wine from Sicily. Fresh and delicious with food or on it's own. For the price I think this is a real winner.
I couldn’t drink this wine, it tastes like oaked Chardonnay which I hate! Luckily, I bought it on special offer, plus got the 25% off offer too. My husband drank it and thought it was OK. I wouldn’t recommend, if you like Pinot Grigio like I do …you will be disappointed.
Fabulous blend of italian two varietals; peach and floral notes with a racy acidity. Fantastic value for money from one of Sicily's great producers
An absolute belter ! Light, floral with a lemony tang at the end. Easy on the nose but with enough character to match most foods or supping on its own. A Bargain with the Clubcard deal from one of Sicily's leading producer - most impressive !
Good quality Dry White Wine
I really enjoyed this dry white wine from Italy. It has a noticeable lemon flavour and crisp acidity. I had it with a roast chicken and it was perfect. (Though I imagine it would work well as an aperitif wine as well.) Highly recommended