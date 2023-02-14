We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Red Berries 40 Tea Bags 120G

Tesco Red Berries 40 Tea Bags 120G
£1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • 40 Hibiscus infusion bags with fruit and flavourings.
  • VIBRANT & FRUITY Carefully selected for intense taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hibiscus (40%), Apple Pomace, Blackberry Leaves, Flavourings, Strawberry Pomace, Raspberry, Cranberry Pomace.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make a perfect cup of tea:

    Use one bag per person per cup.
    Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils.
    Infuse for 3 - 5 minutes according to your personal taste.
    Serve without milk.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Didn't Like

2 stars

I love red / summer berry teas but really didn't like this one. I found the flavour very artificial.

Poor taste

1 stars

Awful taste!

Don't like changed ingredients

3 stars

I have been drinking this every morning for about 18 months. Have just started a new box. They don't taste the same and I'm not enjoying them as much. On checking the contents I noticed the rose hip has been left out. This is not an improvement - please include it again.

disappointing from tesco

1 stars

i have been drinking this tea for around 7 months now. i used to drink up to 6 cans of fizzy drinks a day and this tea helped me wean off the fizzy drinks. I used to drink around 7-8 cups of this a day. until last week when i noticed tesco have completely changed the flavour and now it tastes like a sickly fruity gum. i am honestly so disappointed and don’t understand why they would do that when it was so nice. steer clear - flavour is now awful

Excellent value for money

5 stars

A lovely afternoon drink at a good price. Usually have a well known but these are equally as good at a fraction of the price.

Noberry flavour

1 stars

I could not taste any berries in these, indeed they seemed to be devoid of any flavour. I tried them as they were cheaper than Twinings and now I know why. I experimented by leaving them brewing longer, then using 2 bags, still no taste. Expensive mistake as they went in the bin!

Not to my taste

2 stars

Not to my taste

A bit bitter for me.

2 stars

It's a bit bitter for me. I ended up having to put a teaspoon of squash in it to take the bitterness away, so it was a bit pointless buying a fruit tea. But others seem to really like it from the reviews.

Best fruit tea

5 stars

Best fruit tea you sell.

Perfect refreshing fruit tea.

4 stars

The tea taste fresh and refreshing with a burst of raspberry flavour which is perfect for my first drink in the morning, and I find the price ideal for the amount of bags you get in a box.

