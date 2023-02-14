Tesco Red Berries 40 Tea Bags 120G

Didn't Like
I love red / summer berry teas but really didn't like this one. I found the flavour very artificial.
Poor taste
Awful taste!
Don't like changed ingredients
I have been drinking this every morning for about 18 months. Have just started a new box. They don't taste the same and I'm not enjoying them as much. On checking the contents I noticed the rose hip has been left out. This is not an improvement - please include it again.
disappointing from tesco
i have been drinking this tea for around 7 months now. i used to drink up to 6 cans of fizzy drinks a day and this tea helped me wean off the fizzy drinks. I used to drink around 7-8 cups of this a day. until last week when i noticed tesco have completely changed the flavour and now it tastes like a sickly fruity gum. i am honestly so disappointed and don’t understand why they would do that when it was so nice. steer clear - flavour is now awful
Excellent value for money
A lovely afternoon drink at a good price. Usually have a well known but these are equally as good at a fraction of the price.
Noberry flavour
I could not taste any berries in these, indeed they seemed to be devoid of any flavour. I tried them as they were cheaper than Twinings and now I know why. I experimented by leaving them brewing longer, then using 2 bags, still no taste. Expensive mistake as they went in the bin!
Not to my taste
Not to my taste
A bit bitter for me.
It's a bit bitter for me. I ended up having to put a teaspoon of squash in it to take the bitterness away, so it was a bit pointless buying a fruit tea. But others seem to really like it from the reviews.
Best fruit tea
Best fruit tea you sell.
Perfect refreshing fruit tea.
The tea taste fresh and refreshing with a burst of raspberry flavour which is perfect for my first drink in the morning, and I find the price ideal for the amount of bags you get in a box.