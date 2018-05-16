Hellmann's Squeezy Cheese Sauce 250G
Product Description
- Cheese flavour Sauce
- Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. One of these great products is our Hellmann's Cheese Flavour Sauce that has a deliciously creamy taste that's perfect on almost anything – from burgers, to nachos, to chips, to jacket potatoes. Gluten free and suitable for vegetarians, this cheese sauce is a tasty and versatile addition to your pantry. Why not squeeze some onto your burger for a creamy, cheesy twist? Or, for the perfect toasted sandwich spread a thick layer on your next toastie before grilling for an even richer flavour. Or just squeeze some into a bowl as a dip for your chips. Treat yourself to this cheese flavour sauce from the nation's favourite mayo brand* and use the unmistakable, amazing taste to bring your sandwiches, burgers or Mexican dishes to life. At Hellmann's, we're on a journey to reduce plastic waste. That's why this delicious sauce comes in 100% recyclable bottles – real taste, less waste. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's. *UK Nielsen & Kantar Retail Grocery Value Sales MAT 28/11/2020
- Hellmann's Cheese Flavour Sauce is perfect for squeezing onto a variety of dishes – try it on nachos, burgers or chips!
- Ideal for giving your meals a creamy, cheesy twist, it's the perfect cheese sauce for your BBQ
- Creamy and satisfying, it's the perfect topping for nachos, jacket potatoes, fajitas, or for dipping your chips into
- Our sauce comes in 100% recyclable bottles – real taste, less waste
- This cheesy sauce is suitable for vegetarians and is gluten free
- Why not try other flavours in our range of 250 ml squeezy sauce bottles?
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower oil, water, sugar, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, white wine vinegar, EGG yolk, salt, rapeseed oil, Cheddar cheese (MILK), flavourings (contain MILK), acid (lactic acid), thickener (xanthan gum), natural paprika flavouring, colour (carotenes), antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Produce of
Poland
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Hellmann's,
- Freepost ADM 3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
250 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1745 kJ
|262 kJ
|3%
|Energy (kcal)
|417 kcal
|63 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|43 g
|6.4 g
|9%
|of which saturates (g)
|5.5 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.7 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|4.6 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|0.9 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|1.8 g
|0.27 g
|5%
|1 portion = g e. (Pack contains 16 portions)
|-
|-
|-
