Tesco Finest Caramel For Baking 400G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Caramel For Baking 400G
£3.00
£0.75/100g

Per 33g

Energy
587kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.8g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Caramel.
  • A rich, smooth, and chewy caramel. Butter and golden syrup give this caramel real richness. It’s wonderfully versatile too, ideal for layering, filling and topping cakes and bakes such as banoffee pie, millionaire’s slice, flapjack and brownies. It can also be used for dipping, drizzling and for the centre of hidden cupcakes, when thinned down with milk for a looser consistency.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 40 secs
Remove the lid and rest on top of the pot.
Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, then gently stir.
Heat for a further 10 seconds until smooth and warm throughout. Be careful not to overheat.

Hob
Instructions: Bain-marie: Boil pan of water, empty caramel into a heat proof bowl, place on top of pan of water and keep stirring until it is smooth and warm throughout. Be careful not to overheat.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tasty!

5 stars

Delicious. I used this to make butterfly cakes and they were lovely especially served warm.

