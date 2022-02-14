Tesco Finest Caramel For Baking 400G

Tasty!
Delicious. I used this to make butterfly cakes and they were lovely especially served warm.
medium
high
high
medium
INGREDIENTS: Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 weeks.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 40 secs
Remove the lid and rest on top of the pot.
Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds, then gently stir.
Heat for a further 10 seconds until smooth and warm throughout. Be careful not to overheat.
Hob
Instructions: Bain-marie: Boil pan of water, empty caramel into a heat proof bowl, place on top of pan of water and keep stirring until it is smooth and warm throughout. Be careful not to overheat.
approx. 12 Servings
Pot. Recycle
400g e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Delicious. I used this to make butterfly cakes and they were lovely especially served warm.