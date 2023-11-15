Ecover Multiaction Surface Cleaner Orange Lemongrass 500Ml

Ecover M/Action S/fce Clnr Orng Lemongrass 500ml See ecover.com for more details.

Our multi-action cleaner unleashes the power of palm oil-free cleaning ingredients to tackle grease & grime. Clean Ingredients: With plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. Suitable for septic tanks. Clean Factory: Made in our certified Zero Waste factory.

We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.

Ecover® is a registered trademark.

With Palm Oil-Free Cleaning Ingredients Lemongrass & Orange Tackles Grease & Grime With Plant-Based, Biodegradable Ingredients Cruelty-Free International Vegan friendly

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfume, Other: Water, Alcohol Denat, Sodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage