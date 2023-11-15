We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ecover Multiaction Surface Cleaner Orange Lemongrass 500Ml

Ecover Multiaction Surface Cleaner Orange Lemongrass 500Ml

4.7(51)
£2.50

£5.00/litre

Vegan

Ecover M/Action S/fce Clnr Orng Lemongrass 500ml See ecover.com for more details.
Our multi-action cleaner unleashes the power of palm oil-free cleaning ingredients to tackle grease & grime.Clean Ingredients: With plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. Suitable for septic tanks.Clean Factory: Made in our certified Zero Waste factory.
We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.
Ecover® is a registered trademark.
With Palm Oil-Free Cleaning IngredientsLemongrass & Orange Tackles Grease & GrimeWith Plant-Based, Biodegradable IngredientsCruelty-Free InternationalVegan friendly
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfume, Other: Water, Alcohol Denat, Sodium Citrate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Usage Instructions: Always test on inconspicuous areas before use to ensure compatibility. For use on kitchen surfaces, tables, chairs and other hard surfaces. Spray directly onto surface and wipe clean. No need to rinse. For best result dry with a dry cloth.

