Tesco Finest 6 Pork & Onion Stuffing Portions In Bacon 302G
One stuffing parcel
- Energy
- 505kJ
-
- 122kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.77g
- 13%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Pork, roasted onion and honey seasoned sausage meat wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon and garnished with a sprig of thyme.
- JUICY & MOREISH with thyme and wrapped in streaky bacon
- Pack size: 302G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (45%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (31%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Roasted Onion (5%) [Onion, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Red Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Thyme, Sugar, Honey, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Clove, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
302g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffing parcel (42g**)
|Energy
|1203kJ / 289kcal
|505kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.1g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.82g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 302g typically weighs 252g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
