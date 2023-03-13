Heinz Let's Cook Tomato & Ricotta Sauce 7+Mth 2X80g

Smooth tomato and ricotta cheese sauce Use as part of a varied weaning diet. Why not try our recipes or simply stir into pasta! Discover more at: heinzbaby.co.uk/recipes

Our Tomato & Ricotta Sauce is ideal for making quick and tasty meals with your little ones. Tasty and full of flavour with no added salt and 1 of your baby's 5 a day.

Heinz for Baby has created Let's Cook! - a range of baby grade home cooking ingredients to bring time-saving convenience and tasty recipe options to parents! Ready in minutes, with appropriate textures & sizes for each stage of your little one's development, these playful products are made with love. Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

Specially made for little ones 1 of your baby's 5 a day Simply stir into pasta No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (55%), Ricotta Cheese (20%, contains Milk), Water, Onion, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy prep: Stir into hot, freshly cooked pasta or warm the sauce in a pan before adding it to your baby's meal. Always check temperature before serving.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives

Lower age limit

7 Months