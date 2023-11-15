Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo 350Ml

MONDAY Haircare's Volume Shampoo has a thorough, volume-building cleansing system designed to invigorate and add body to thin, fine and/or oily hair.

Our Volume range was named 'Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair' in the 2021 Cosmo Holy Grail Beauty Awards.

With a focus on natural ingredients, this shampoo contains stimulating Ginger Root Extract; Coconut Oil to nourish; and Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth.

MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.

For best results pair Volume Shampoo with Volume Conditioner in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Moisture or Gentle. It's salon-quality in your shower.

Crank Up the Volume

Lacking life? Time to revive. Give your hair so much body it'll have a voice of its own.

Won't Break Your Heart

(Yeah, we've thought of it all).