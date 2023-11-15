We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monday Haircare Volume Shampoo 350Ml

MONDAY Haircare's Volume Shampoo has a thorough, volume-building cleansing system designed to invigorate and add body to thin, fine and/or oily hair.Our Volume range was named 'Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair' in the 2021 Cosmo Holy Grail Beauty Awards.With a focus on natural ingredients, this shampoo contains stimulating Ginger Root Extract; Coconut Oil to nourish; and Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth.MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.For best results pair Volume Shampoo with Volume Conditioner in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Moisture or Gentle. It's salon-quality in your shower.Crank Up the VolumeLacking life? Time to revive. Give your hair so much body it'll have a voice of its own.Won't Break Your Heart(Yeah, we've thought of it all).
Made with Ginger Extract0% SLSPETA CertifiedDermatologically Tested
Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Aqua/ Water/ Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MIPA, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Benzoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Polyquaternium-10, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Acrylates Copolymer, Benzyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Polyquaternium-11, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Linalool, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Sodium Acetate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Ethyl Hexanediol, Tocopherol

Produce of

Designed and developed in New Zealand. Made in China

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: apply to wet hair, gently lather and rinse.

