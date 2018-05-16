We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuits 6 X 20.2G

image 1 of Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuits 6 X 20.2G
£ 1.00
£0.82/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 20.2 g contains
  • Energy445kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    15%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2201 kJ

Product Description

  • Wafer (16 %) with a cocoa filling (38 %) covered with milk chocolate (45 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 106 calories in each bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 121.2G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Wheat Starch, Milk Fat, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1 %), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E500, E503), Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 6 x 20.2 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 20.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (20.2 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2201 kJ445 kJ8400 kJ /
-526 kcal106 kcal2000 kcal
Fat28 g5.7 g70 g
of which Saturates15 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate62 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars45 g9.1 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein4.9 g1.0 g50 g
Salt0.20 g0.04 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
