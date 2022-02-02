Ella's Kitchen 7Mth+ Summer Pudding 4X80g

We recently bought this for our girls, they seem t
We recently bought this for our girls, they seem to love it! Although the smell is a little of putting to us, they always want more of it.
Avoid
Tasted like corn flour with very little taste added. The first pudding we have put in the bin!
great
Nice pudding with great ingredients, baby loves it. (not for adults)
Flour-like texture
It was a horrible experience! I've tried it myself but it was impossible to eat it. With its flour-like texture and no taste it ended up in a bin.
Basically inedible
No one in the family could eat this it tasted so bad. Basically inedible. Don’t buy these. Was a substitute for organix oat bars. Really not sure how the algorithm thought that was anything approaching a like for like sub either.