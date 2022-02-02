We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ella's Kitchen 7Mth+ Summer Pudding 4X80g

2.3(6)Write a review
£2.25
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Ella's Kitchen 7Mth+ Summer Pudding 4X80g
  • Hello, I'm a smooth mix of organic fruits, milk + bread. My 4 perfect pots are super scrummy, with absolutely no added sugar.
  • Who am I for? I'm perfect for little ones from 7 months and beyond!
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • Pack size: 320G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk 48%, Organic Apples 22%, Organic Strawberries 18%, Organic Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium Carbonate*, Iron*, Niacin*, Thiamin*), Yeast*), 8% Organic Blackcurrants 4%, *I do not have Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, my pots can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: I'm yummy at any temperature. To warm me, stand me in hot water or remove my foil lid and whizz me around in the microwave (800W) for 15 seconds, then stir and leave me to stand for 30 seconds. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Warnings

  • Warning: When a little one is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.
  • Schottengasse 10,
  • Stiege 2,

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pot
Energy327kJ/78kcal261kJ/62kcal
Fat1.9g1.5g
Of which saturates1.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate11.8g9.5g
Of which sugars5.4g4.4g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein2.6g2.1g
Salt0.05g0.04g

Safety information

Warning: When a little one is eating me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

We recently bought this for our girls, they seem t

5 stars

We recently bought this for our girls, they seem to love it! Although the smell is a little of putting to us, they always want more of it.

Avoid

1 stars

Tasted like corn flour with very little taste added. The first pudding we have put in the bin!

great

5 stars

Nice pudding with great ingredients, baby loves it. (not for adults)

Flour-like texture

1 stars

It was a horrible experience! I've tried it myself but it was impossible to eat it. With its flour-like texture and no taste it ended up in a bin.

Basically inedible

1 stars

No one in the family could eat this it tasted so bad. Basically inedible. Don’t buy these. Was a substitute for organix oat bars. Really not sure how the algorithm thought that was anything approaching a like for like sub either.

Wouldn’t recommend