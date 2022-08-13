We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Create A Cake Round Cake Tin Liners 25

5(7)Write a review
Product Description

  • CREATE A CAKE ROUND CAKE TIN LINERS 25
  • 25 disposable round cake tin liners
  • For Easy Baking

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Suitable for a 7" (18cm) cake tin

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Flammable avoid direct contact with naked flames, electric elements and side of oven. After baking, take care when separating the liner from hot food.

Recycling info

Blister. Recycle Card. Recycle

Name and address

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,

Net Contents

25 x Tin Liners

Safety information

WARNING Flammable avoid direct contact with naked flames, electric elements and side of oven. After baking, take care when separating the liner from hot food.

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Just what I wanted

5 stars

Just what I wanted

Good quality and good price.

5 stars

Good quality and good price.

So easy and convenient to use. Far less bother tha

5 stars

So easy and convenient to use. Far less bother than lining the tin yourself.

I always use these, it saves me from cutting greas

5 stars

I always use these, it saves me from cutting grease proof paper for my tins. I find they very useful.

Very handy

5 stars

Lot easier to line a cake tin than using greaseproof paper

Excellent! Can’t believe I haven’t used these befo

5 stars

Excellent! Can’t believe I haven’t used these before! Home baking just became so much easier

great price will buy again and again

5 stars

I I love these liners the cakes come out perfect no more cake mixture stuck to the sides of the tin the cakes are lovely and light and minimal washing of the cake tin, i will buy again and again

