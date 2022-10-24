Tesco Yule Hog Wrap

Tasty but dry.
The flavours are good but its a little on the dry side. Could do with a bit more of the stuffing mayo but i might have just been unlucky.
medium
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ / 260kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pork Shoulder (19%), Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Palm Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Kentish Cider, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Rosemary, Spirit Vinegar, Oats, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Turkey Powder, Dried Sage, Chicken Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Rosemary Extract.
Keep refrigerated.
Made using British and EU turkey and pork.
1 Servings
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1092kJ / 260kcal
|1999kJ / 476kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|18.7g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|57.0g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|9.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|10.1g
|18.5g
|Salt
|0.65g
|1.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
