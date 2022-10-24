We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Yule Hog Wrap

3(1)Write a review
£2.75
£2.75/each

Each pack

Energy
1999kJ
476kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
18.7g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled pork in a hickory style marinade, rosemary and turkey gravy mayonnaise, Kentish cider apple sauce, lettuce, sage and onion stuffing and fried onions in a plain tortilla wrap.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers pulled hickory style pork, rosemary gravy & stuffing mayo and a Kentish cider sauce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • Kentish Cider Sauce

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pork Shoulder (19%), Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Palm Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Kentish Cider, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Rosemary, Spirit Vinegar, Oats, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Black Pepper, Dried Parsley, Turkey Powder, Dried Sage, Chicken Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU turkey and pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1092kJ / 260kcal1999kJ / 476kcal
Fat10.2g18.7g
Saturates2.9g5.3g
Carbohydrate31.2g57.0g
Sugars5.3g9.8g
Fibre1.6g2.9g
Protein10.1g18.5g
Salt0.65g1.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Tasty but dry.

3 stars

The flavours are good but its a little on the dry side. Could do with a bit more of the stuffing mayo but i might have just been unlucky.

