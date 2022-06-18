We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Flavoured Fries 500G

£ 1.90
£3.80/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
896kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 914kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on potato fries in a salt and vinegar flavour seasoned coating.
  • Lightly seasoned Thinly cut British potatoes, coated in a salt and vinegar flavour seasoning
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (89%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Sodium Diacetate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rice Starch, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 15-18 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place chips in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking. Cook to a golden yellow and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (98g**)
Energy914kJ / 218kcal896kJ / 214kcal
Fat8.1g8.0g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate30.4g29.8g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre4.1g4.0g
Protein3.7g3.6g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 394g.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: Do not eat raw..

Ok but wouldn’t but again

3 stars

They cooked in approximately the time specific, they just needed a few minutes longer, the texture was ok. The family when asked didn’t really feel they had a distinctive flavour and therefore suggested we didn’t purchase again. Shame because we liked the concept.

Very good.

5 stars

I did mine in an air fryer and they took just 7 minutes. Crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, they were better than deep fried. Nice seasoning too, though I prefer the rosemary-flavoured ones. Great with a burger. Pricey, but streets ahead of the leading brands. The best oven fries I've ever tasted for sure.

Good

4 stars

More like chips than fries but my children liked them so I'd buy them again. We tried the Rosemary flavour too- which I quite enjoyed- but my children weren't so keen on. Overall a good product.

Rubbish

2 stars

Most of the chips were black, had one portion threw the rest in bin

Horrible

1 stars

Truly horrible all bits not one whole frie waste of money.,only place for them was the bin.

Quite addictive chips!

5 stars

Really tasty and cooked well, will be a regular buy for us.

Yummy chips

5 stars

These are the best flavoured chips I have tasted . They are so crisp when cooked in an actifry the salt snd vinegar taste is not over powering.

