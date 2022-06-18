Tesco Salt & Vinegar Flavoured Fries 500G

Ok but wouldn’t but again
They cooked in approximately the time specific, they just needed a few minutes longer, the texture was ok. The family when asked didn’t really feel they had a distinctive flavour and therefore suggested we didn’t purchase again. Shame because we liked the concept.
Very good.
I did mine in an air fryer and they took just 7 minutes. Crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, they were better than deep fried. Nice seasoning too, though I prefer the rosemary-flavoured ones. Great with a burger. Pricey, but streets ahead of the leading brands. The best oven fries I've ever tasted for sure.
Good
More like chips than fries but my children liked them so I'd buy them again. We tried the Rosemary flavour too- which I quite enjoyed- but my children weren't so keen on. Overall a good product.
Rubbish
Most of the chips were black, had one portion threw the rest in bin
Horrible
Truly horrible all bits not one whole frie waste of money.,only place for them was the bin.
Quite addictive chips!
Really tasty and cooked well, will be a regular buy for us.
Yummy chips
These are the best flavoured chips I have tasted . They are so crisp when cooked in an actifry the salt snd vinegar taste is not over powering.