Tesco Lebkuchen Hearts 250G

Recipe changed?
Recipe has changed, altough I like them they taste synthetic somehow?
Why can't these be on sale all year round?!
Great apricot flavour, lightly spiced and not too sweet. I wish these were on sale all year round.
Yummy Yummy
Yummy Yummy
DELICIOUS and seem to be vegan <3
DELICIOUS and seem to be vegan <3
I love, love, love these!
These little gingerbread cakes are so yummy! They're wonderfully sweet without being cloying, subtly spiced, full of apricot goodness and seem to be vegan (why not call this out?!) What a lovely little treat!
Delicious
Absolutely delicious and suitable for vegans this year!