Tesco Lebkuchen Hearts 250G

4.7(6)Write a review
Tesco Lebkuchen Hearts 250G
£1.00
£0.40/100g

One gingerbread

Energy
247kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Heart shaped gingerbread with apricot purée filling, coated in dark chocolate.
  • Spiced filled lebkuchen cakes with dark chocolate.
  • German inspired Soft & mildly spiced, with apricot filling and dark chocolate coating
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot Purée Filling [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Sugar, Flavouring, Pectin, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate)], Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Caramel Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Cinnamon, Spices, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne gingerbread (15g)
Energy1645kJ / 390kcal247kJ / 59kcal
Fat9.0g1.4g
Saturates5.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate69.8g10.5g
Sugars42.1g6.3g
Fibre5.5g0.8g
Protein4.8g0.7g
Salt0.18g0.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Recipe changed?

3 stars

Recipe has changed, altough I like them they taste synthetic somehow?

Why can't these be on sale all year round?!

5 stars

Great apricot flavour, lightly spiced and not too sweet. I wish these were on sale all year round.

Yummy Yummy

5 stars

Yummy Yummy

DELICIOUS and seem to be vegan <3

5 stars

DELICIOUS and seem to be vegan <3

I love, love, love these!

5 stars

These little gingerbread cakes are so yummy! They're wonderfully sweet without being cloying, subtly spiced, full of apricot goodness and seem to be vegan (why not call this out?!) What a lovely little treat!

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and suitable for vegans this year!

