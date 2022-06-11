Sour Patch Kids Fruit Mix Sweets 140G

10/10
“they where amazing 10/10 bc well i get them every week my mum gets me them bc i love them so much 😆”
buying these sweets from tescos is cheaper then ge
buying these sweets from tescos is cheaper then getting them from the us
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387 kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Curcumin), Concentrated Apple Juice, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrates), Flavourings, Palm Oil
Store in a cool, dry place.
5 - 6 portions per bag
140g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 sweets (24 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1387 kJ
|333 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|326 kcal
|78 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|< 0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|77 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|63 g
|15 g
|90 g
|Protein
|2.8 g
|0.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|< 0.01 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
