Sour Patch Kids Fruit Mix Sweets 140G

4.5(2)
Sour Patch Kids Fruit Mix Sweets 140G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Each 8 sweets (24 g) serving contains

Energy
333kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

17%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums with a sour sugar coating.
  BeTreatwise.net
  • Cherry Flavour, Apple Flavour, Tropical Flavour and Blackcurrant Flavour
  • We are made with natural colours
  • Sour then Sweet
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Starch, Gelatine, Acid (Malic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Curcumin), Concentrated Apple Juice, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Citrates), Flavourings, Palm Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

5 - 6 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Sour Patch Kids products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 sweets (24 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1387 kJ333 kJ8400 kJ /
-326 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat0.1 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates0.1 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate77 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars63 g15 g90 g
Protein2.8 g0.7 g50 g
Salt0.05 g< 0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

10/10

5 stars

“they where amazing 10/10 bc well i get them every week my mum gets me them bc i love them so much 😆”

buying these sweets from tescos is cheaper then ge

4 stars

buying these sweets from tescos is cheaper then getting them from the us

