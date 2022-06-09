Oykos Dairy Free Salted Caramel 350G

Lovely yoghurt for those who need a dairy free nu
Lovely yoghurt for those who need a dairy free nut free option
Amazing taste!! Worth every penny.
It 100% tastes like salted caramel and had greek style yoghurt texture. I am inlove! This tastes really really good. It tastes amazing by itself or on top of other desserts. I had this with my dairy-free cheesecake and made it taste way nicer. 100% recommend for those who are lactose intolerant or not!
Delicious as is or over fruit of meringue
Very nice
Very nice just wish dairy free food items were normal prices everything is so expensive compared to normal food items