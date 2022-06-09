We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oykos Dairy Free Salted Caramel 350G

5(4)Write a review
Oykos Dairy Free Salted Caramel 350G
£ 2.75
£0.79/100g

1 portion (87.5g)

Energy
449kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ

Product Description

  • Fermented coconut based product with caramelised sugar, sea salt and natural flavouring.
  • • Coconut Based Greek-Style Yogurt Alternative with a sweet caramel flavour topped up with a hint of sea salt
  • • Thick and Creamy
  • • Vegan Society Approved
  • • 100% Plant Based
  • • Naturally Lactose Free
  • • Gluten Free
  • We believe everyone deserves time out and we’re not talking bubble baths, we’re talking OMG taste bud tingling moments from the luscious velvety taste and irresistibly creamy texture of Oykos Dairy Free.
  • Dive into some golden creaminess and indulge in our unforgettable combo of sweet caramel flavour topped up with a hint of sea salt.
  • We selected our tastiest recipe for you… enjoy this moment on us.
  • Find out more: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @Oykos_uk www.oykos.co.uk
  • Help our planet by recycling our packaging
  • Rinse and Remove Sleeve - Recycle
  • B Corp
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange
  • TGTG
  • In line with our B Corp™ commitment, we have joined the fight against food waste and partnered with Too Good To Go, the anti-food waste company, to help our consumers understand better date labels on our products and in turn, help eliminate food waste.
  • As our yogurts are still safe to eat after the date shown on our date labels, although their flavour and texture may change, you will see that we are using the ‘Best Before’ label on our lids. In addition, we have included the mention ‘look, smell, taste’ on our packs to remind consumers to trust their senses instead of relying only on date labels.’
  • Coconut Based Greek Style
  • Made with Time, Love & Passion
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (Coconut Water, Coconut Cream) (58%), Water, Sugar, Modified Starch (Tapioca, Maize), Caramelised Sugar (1%), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Live Cultures

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy.

Storage

Enjoy within 3 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in EU using coconut from outside EU

Number of uses

This pot contains 4 x 87.5g servings

Name and address

  • UK: Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI: Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK: Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • 0808 144 9451
  • ROI: Danone Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • 1800 949992

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving size (87.5g)RI*
Energy513kJ449kJ
-123kcal108kcal5%
Fat6.9g6.0g9%
of which saturates6.4g5.6g28%
Carbohydrate14.2g12.4g5%
of which sugars9.2g8.1g9%
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein0.7g0.6g1%
Salt0.25g0.22g4%
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
This pot contains 4 x 87.5g servings---
View all Dairy Free Yoghurt Alternatives

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely yoghurt for those who need a dairy free nu

5 stars

Lovely yoghurt for those who need a dairy free nut free option

Amazing taste!! Worth every penny.

5 stars

It 100% tastes like salted caramel and had greek style yoghurt texture. I am inlove! This tastes really really good. It tastes amazing by itself or on top of other desserts. I had this with my dairy-free cheesecake and made it taste way nicer. 100% recommend for those who are lactose intolerant or not!

Delicious as is or over fruit of meringue

5 stars

Delicious as is or over fruit of meringue

Very nice

5 stars

Very nice just wish dairy free food items were normal prices everything is so expensive compared to normal food items

