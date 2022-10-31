We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G
£3.50
£1.95/100g

One pig in blanket

Energy
172kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

high

8%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked bacon.
  • Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked streaky bacon and oven baked This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Oven Baked. Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oven Baked Pork Sausage (75%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Yeast Extract, Sage Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Beechwood Smoked Bacon (25%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Filled into UK and non-UK beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins. Spread pigs in blankets evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Best served hot.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • .

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

View all Party Food & Canapes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here