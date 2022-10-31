Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G
One pig in blanket
- Energy
- 172kJ
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.45g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Product Description
- Oven baked pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked bacon.
- Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked streaky bacon and oven baked This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Oven Baked. Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages wrapped in beechwood smoked streaky bacon
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oven Baked Pork Sausage (75%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Yeast Extract, Sage Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract], Beechwood Smoked Bacon (25%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Filled into UK and non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins. Spread pigs in blankets evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Best served hot.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
