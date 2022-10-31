Tesco Halloumi Fries 200G

Salty and soggy
The halloumi was very salty and they would not crisp up - very limp and soggy. Most unpleasant.
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Cheese (Milk) (69%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Yeast, Dried Egg, Paprika, Wheat Gluten.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 9-10 mins Place on pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 30 seconds after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
10 Servings
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One halloumi fry (20g)
|Energy
|1423kJ / 342kcal
|285kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|10.7g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|15.3g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.83g
|0.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
