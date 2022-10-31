We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Halloumi Fries 200G

date 2022-10-31
One halloumi fry

Energy
285kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.7g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

high

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 342kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow's, sheep's and goat's milk, coated in breadcrumb.
  • Mild & Crispy Halloumi pieces coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Cheese (Milk) (69%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Yeast, Dried Egg, Paprika, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 9-10 mins Place on pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Allow to stand for 30 seconds after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne halloumi fry (20g)
Energy1423kJ / 342kcal285kJ / 68kcal
Fat23.6g4.7g
Saturates10.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate16.5g3.3g
Sugars2.4g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein15.3g3.1g
Salt1.83g0.37g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Salty and soggy

2 stars

The halloumi was very salty and they would not crisp up - very limp and soggy. Most unpleasant.

