Tesco 8 Toffee Apple Flapjacks

One bite
- Energy
- 285kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1897kJ / 453kcal
Product Description
- 8 Toffee apple flavoured oat flapjack bites made with golden syrup and pieces of fudge.
- MADE WITH GOLDEN SYRUP. A toffee apple flavoured oaty flapjack with chewy toffee pieces
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oats (35%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sweetened Condensed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Fudge Pieces (4%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol)], Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (15g)
|Energy
|1897kJ / 453kcal
|285kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.8g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|33.9g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
