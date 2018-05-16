We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Toffee Apple Flapjacks

Tesco 8 Toffee Apple Flapjacks
£1.00
£0.12/each

One bite

Energy
285kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1897kJ / 453kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Toffee apple flavoured oat flapjack bites made with golden syrup and pieces of fudge.
  • MADE WITH GOLDEN SYRUP. A toffee apple flavoured oaty flapjack with chewy toffee pieces

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oats (35%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sweetened Condensed Milk [Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Fudge Pieces (4%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol)], Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (15g)
Energy1897kJ / 453kcal285kJ / 68kcal
Fat22.2g3.3g
Saturates9.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate56.8g8.5g
Sugars33.9g5.1g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein5.6g0.8g
Salt0.43g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

