Super Facialist Vitamin C Glow Boost Skin Serum 30Ml

Super Facialist Vitamin C Glow Boost Skin Serum 30Ml

Glow Boost Skin Serum
Vitamin C+ Advanced anti-ageing care with a high performance pro-collagen Vitamin C active for a more youthful, healthy glow and a smoother, retexturised skin appearance.Bring a new radiance and clarity to skin with this concentrated supercharged brightening serum. A unique combination of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and an effective skin lightening algae extract aim to deeply replenish, boost collagen synthesis and enhance the appearance of skin. With regular use skin starts to appear smoother, more radiant and youthful looking."Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"
Super Facialist is a comprehensive skincare range suitable for everyone - combining natural extracts, high performance scientific ingredients and exquisite aromas to give the best results - healthy, beautiful and youthful looking skin.
Vitamin C + brightenHelps restore skin's natural clarity & even appearanceDermatologically testedParaben free
Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Polyacrylamide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Algae Extract, Dimethicone, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth- 7, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Acrylates/Vinyl Isodecanoate Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Limonene, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Hydroxycitronellal

Made in England

30ml ℮

Directions: Before applying your day or night cream, massage a very small amount, not much bigger than the size of a pea, gently onto cleansed face and neck. For best results, use daily for a minimum of 3 weeks.

