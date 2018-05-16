Bear Smoothie Yoyos Blueberry & Banana 5X20g

Product Description
- Gently baked fruit & veg rolls with apples, pears, bananas & blueberries.
- Download the Bearcards App & tract your Bear card collecting adventure
- Yoyos are grrreat for baking. For healthy recipes visit bearsnacks.co.uk
- What makes Bear different
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- With no added nonsense
- No Added Sugar
- Only naturally occurring sugars from whole fruit, veg & gluten free oats
- Never from Concentrates
- Only whole fruit & veg
- 10 Fruit Rolls (5packs)
- Real fruit. Real flavour. Real Fun.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C0112293, www.fsc.org
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- 67 kcal per 2 rolls
- Gluten and Nut free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Apples (51%), Pears (32%), Bananas (10%), Gluten Free Oat Extract (4%), Blueberries (2%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Black Carrot Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts
- Contains: Oats
Name and address
- UK: BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- Give us a growl on bear.uk@bearsnacks.com
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (20g)
|Energy
|1408 kJ
|282 kJ
|-
|333 kcal
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|14g
|of which sugars*
|50g
|10g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
