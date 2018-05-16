We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bear Smoothie Yoyos Blueberry & Banana 5X20g

Bear Smoothie Yoyos Blueberry & Banana 5X20g
£ 2.60
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • Gently baked fruit & veg rolls with apples, pears, bananas & blueberries.
  • Download the Bearcards App & tract your Bear card collecting adventure
  • Yoyos are grrreat for baking. For healthy recipes visit bearsnacks.co.uk
  • What makes Bear different
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • With no added nonsense
  • No Added Sugar
  • Only naturally occurring sugars from whole fruit, veg & gluten free oats
  • Never from Concentrates
  • Only whole fruit & veg
  • 10 Fruit Rolls (5packs)
  • Real fruit. Real flavour. Real Fun.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C0112293, www.fsc.org
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • 67 kcal per 2 rolls
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten and Nut free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Apples (51%), Pears (32%), Bananas (10%), Gluten Free Oat Extract (4%), Blueberries (2%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Black Carrot Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Nuts
  • Contains: Oats

Name and address

  • UK: BEAR,
  • The Big Cave,
  • Deepest Darkest Woods,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • Give us a growl on bear.uk@bearsnacks.com
Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (20g)
Energy1408 kJ282 kJ
-333 kcal67 kcal
Fat3.5g0.7g
of which saturates0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate69g14g
of which sugars*50g10g
Fibre8.9g1.8g
Protein2.0g0.4g
Salt0.04g0.01g
*contains naturally occurring sugars--
