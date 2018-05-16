Impulse Make Memories Body Fragrance Set 3X35ml
New
Product Description
- IMPULSE MAKE MEMORIES BODY FRAG SET 3X35ML
- Yes, Christmas is around the corner, and so is Christmas gift shopping! Loved by some, dreaded by others. Let Impulse make it a pleasant experience for you. Impulse Make Memories Mini Tin Fragrance Collection Gift Set is the gift that keeps on giving. Perfect for someone special who is all about smelling just as amazing as they are at being amazing. We create fresh, exciting fragrances with innovative blends to help people boss through their days. Whether they're feeling fresh and vibrant or smooth and seductive, each one of our fragrances has been blended perfectly to deliver a variety of irresistible and head-turning scents. Our body sprays come in such a cute size that they can mix and match throughout the day depending on their Impulse. Impulse True Love Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml presents a fresh and natural fragrance with soul that they just can’t live without. Impulse Very Pink Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml treats their senses to citrus notes, tender and feminine floral tones, sweet vanilla, and woody and musky accords. Impulse Tease Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml boast an addictive scent with hints of tempting fruits and exotic wood notes, making them feel revitalised. All 3 of these irresistible Christmas gifts come in a food-safe metal tin with a beautiful butterfly design that can be used for saving all the memories made by trusting their Impulse for years to come. The perfect Christmas presents for fragrance lovers who want to experience something different every day and love to make memories as they live life on Impulse!
- Impulse Make Memories Mini Tin Fragrance Collection Gift Set features 3 irresistible mini fragrances: Impulse Tease, Very Pink, and True Love, presented in a keepsake mini tin
- Impulse True Love Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml – a body spray with a fresh and natural fragrance of exciting citrus notes, mischievously blended with exhilarating fruits and topped with a floral trio
- Impulse Very Pink Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml – a body spray that opens with fresh citrus notes and transforms into floral tones, ending on a sweet vanilla base laced with woody and musky accords
- Impulse Tease Mini Body Fragrance 35 ml – a body spray featuring modern and fruity top notes complemented by delicate flowers and layered with sensual notes of vanilla sorbet and creamy liquid musk
- The perfect Christmas gifts for fragrance lovers who want to experience something different every day and love to make memories as they live life on Impulse!
- This gift set is packed in a beautifully crafted mini tin, ready to fill someone's stocking or be placed under the Christmas tree
- Pack size: 105ML
Information
Ingredients
Impulse Tease Bodyspray 35ml INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse True Love Bodyspray 35ml INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Impulse Very Pink Bodyspray 35ml INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Italy
Warnings
- Impulse Tease Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Impulse True Love Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Impulse Very Pink Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Impulse Tease Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Impulse True Love Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Impulse Very Pink Bodyspray 35ml DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.