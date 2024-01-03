We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oh K! Glowing Vitamin C Sheet Mask

Oh K! Glowing Vitamin C Sheet Mask

Oh K! Glowing Vitamin C Sheet Mask
Our biodegradable Sheet Mask is made from plant based fibres which biodegrade more quickly than regular fibre sheet masks.
Pure Active PowderFreshly Infused by YouWith hyaluronic acidImproves Skin Hydration & Uneven Skin ToneBiodegradablePlant Based SheetHappiness every day!Against Animal TestingSuitable for Vegans

Powder: Ascorbic Acid, Mask: Aqua (Water, Eau), Dipropylene Glycol, Glycereth-26, Tromethanime, Panthenol, Butylene Glycol, Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Xanthan Gum, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Pantolactone, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ferulic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene

Instructions1. Cleanse face2. Tear sachet along perforation. Open powder section and pour into opened mask section3. Massage powder within sachet until it dissolves4. Apply mask & leave on for 10-15 minutes5. Remove mask & massage remaining essence into skinPlease retain all information for future reference.

