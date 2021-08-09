Lindt Classic Milk Chocolate Bar 125G
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Lindt Sustainability
- Discover the creamy, smooth chocolate of Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE has been expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers according to traditional Swiss recipes, using only the best tasting chocolate and finest quality ingredients. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Milk Chocolate Creamy and smooth milk chocolate.
- Creamy and smooth milk chocolate
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in France
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SAS,
- FR-64400 Oloron-Sainte-Marie.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2276 kJ / 545 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|- of which saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|- of which sugars
|55 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
