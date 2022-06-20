Nurishh Plant Alternative To Camembert 140G

Brought back memories of eating camembert...
Delicious, very authentic tasting. Good texture and outer crust.
I couldn’t tell the difference between this and the cruel version. Loved it. 5* for product 3* for price
This cheese is awful - it tastes like earwax or something worse.
A treat!
I don't find the taste soapy at all, I absolutely love this cheese and I haven't even tried it baked yet. It's my weekly treat.
YES, TASTES LIKE SOAP
I thought people were just being obnoxious and over-the-top about the supposed 'soap' taste of this cheese. Surprise, they were not being unfair! I honestly cannot believe how soapy it tastes! At least this is the flavour profile without baking it as some suggested. However, as cheese is never supposed to taste like soap – unbaked or not – I don't think it is being too harsh to expect it taste like cheese out of the box. At the very least it shouldn't taste inedible... I can only guess two things: 1) something went wrong at the factory with this batch or 2) It's a genetic thing and some of us just taste something completely different. For example, some people find cilantro disgusting and strongly soapy tasting, while the rest of us don't know sense this flavour at all. (I actually love cilantro and don't find it even remotely soapy tasting, by the way.)
Tastes like soap!
I have to agree with the other reviewers comments that this cheese tastes "soapy". When I first started to eat it, it was quite nice but the more I ate the more it tasted like soap or shampoo. Not pleasant. I won't be buying this again.
Delicious - but cook to melting first
Not so good eaten cold (chalky as others have said) but I cooked it in the oven with garlic and rosemary till all melted and gooey and it was absolutely delicious with dipped bread. A really good soft cheese alternative and it definitely hits the spot if you can't eat soft cheese and just miss it. However it does need to be fully cooked first to get the right sensation.
Inedible
I have a forgiving palate, so I thought I'd give this a go. I disregarded some of the 'soapy' reviews and I wish I hadn't.. dear god. At first it didn't really taste of anything and then it was like I'd eaten a mouthful of washing up liquid. Absolutely foul. Totally inedible. I had a look at the ingredients and I can't see what could possibly have given it the soapy taste- I only had a tiny bit to try it! Ugh. Give this one a miss... it's going straight in the bin
Gorgeous full-flavoured and vegan!
Gorgeous, full flavoured camembert. I'd missed it so much since becoming vegan some years ago and this is brilliant. Just how I remember it.
The marmite of cheese
I think there seems to be a bit of a marmite factor to this. In my experience, it did taste a bit soapy, tried melting it, and unleashed ungodly horrors into my mouth. Didn't have a chance to try it with olive oil, rosemary etc. but give it a go? Just don't eat it without seasoning...