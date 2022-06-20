We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nurishh Plant Alternative To Camembert 140G

Nurishh Plant Alternative To Camembert 140G
Product Description

  • Plant based camembert style cheese alternative.
  • Our New Nurishh Plant-Based Alternative to Camembert will surprise and treat your taste buds!
  • Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian, whoever you are and whatever you eat, you can take it easy with Nurishh, it will please everyone!
  • 100% Plant-Based, Lactose-free, Gluten-free, Vegan Society approved and with No compromise on taste, Nurishh is the perfect alternative to traditional cheese!
  • This plant-based alternative to camembert produced in France is catering to all camembert lovers looking for a delicious option with a similar taste and that loves the planet too!
  • Have it sliced on a cracker, cold or melted on top of bread, as an ingredient in salads, enjoy it however you like it!
  • 100% plant-based alternative to camembert
  • Lactose-free, gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, flexitarians
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Starch, Sunflower Protein, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Sugar, Colour: Beta Carotene, Ferments

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +2°C and +8°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Have it sliced on a cracker, cold or melted on top of bread, as an ingredient in salads, enjoy it however you like it!

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • All in Foods,
  • 29 rue Thomas Edison,
  • 44600 St-Nazaire,
  • France.
  • For:

Return to

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Bel Consumer service
  • www.bel-group.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100g
Energy value1197 kJ - 286 kcal
Fat22 g
of which saturates20 g
Carbohydrate21 g
of which sugars0.6 g
Protein1 g
Salt1.5 g
Brought back memories of eating camembert...

5 stars

Delicious, very authentic tasting. Good texture and outer crust.

I couldn’t tell the difference between this and th

5 stars

I couldn’t tell the difference between this and the cruel version. Loved it. 5* for product 3* for price

This cheese is awful - it tastes like earwax or so

1 stars

This cheese is awful - it tastes like earwax or something worse.

A treat!

5 stars

I don't find the taste soapy at all, I absolutely love this cheese and I haven't even tried it baked yet. It's my weekly treat.

YES, TASTES LIKE SOAP

1 stars

I thought people were just being obnoxious and over-the-top about the supposed 'soap' taste of this cheese. Surprise, they were not being unfair! I honestly cannot believe how soapy it tastes! At least this is the flavour profile without baking it as some suggested. However, as cheese is never supposed to taste like soap – unbaked or not – I don't think it is being too harsh to expect it taste like cheese out of the box. At the very least it shouldn't taste inedible... I can only guess two things: 1) something went wrong at the factory with this batch or 2) It's a genetic thing and some of us just taste something completely different. For example, some people find cilantro disgusting and strongly soapy tasting, while the rest of us don't know sense this flavour at all. (I actually love cilantro and don't find it even remotely soapy tasting, by the way.)

Tastes like soap!

2 stars

I have to agree with the other reviewers comments that this cheese tastes "soapy". When I first started to eat it, it was quite nice but the more I ate the more it tasted like soap or shampoo. Not pleasant. I won't be buying this again.

Delicious - but cook to melting first

5 stars

Not so good eaten cold (chalky as others have said) but I cooked it in the oven with garlic and rosemary till all melted and gooey and it was absolutely delicious with dipped bread. A really good soft cheese alternative and it definitely hits the spot if you can't eat soft cheese and just miss it. However it does need to be fully cooked first to get the right sensation.

Inedible

1 stars

I have a forgiving palate, so I thought I'd give this a go. I disregarded some of the 'soapy' reviews and I wish I hadn't.. dear god. At first it didn't really taste of anything and then it was like I'd eaten a mouthful of washing up liquid. Absolutely foul. Totally inedible. I had a look at the ingredients and I can't see what could possibly have given it the soapy taste- I only had a tiny bit to try it! Ugh. Give this one a miss... it's going straight in the bin

Gorgeous full-flavoured and vegan!

5 stars

Gorgeous, full flavoured camembert. I'd missed it so much since becoming vegan some years ago and this is brilliant. Just how I remember it.

The marmite of cheese

1 stars

I think there seems to be a bit of a marmite factor to this. In my experience, it did taste a bit soapy, tried melting it, and unleashed ungodly horrors into my mouth. Didn't have a chance to try it with olive oil, rosemary etc. but give it a go? Just don't eat it without seasoning...

