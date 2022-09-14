We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aqua Libra Water Sparkling Raspberry & Blackcurrant 4X330ml

3.9(48)Write a review
image 1 of Aqua Libra Water Sparkling Raspberry & Blackcurrant 4X330ml
£3.35
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Raspberry and Blackcurrant Flavour Sparkling Water Drink.
  • Those with great memories may well remember Aqua Libra from the 1980's. We pioneered the first generation of wellness drinks back then, with fans that included Lady Diana and Darcey Bussell. The world has changed a lot since then but the need for simplicity and great tasting drinks has not. Today, Aqua Libra offers a real alternative to traditional soft drinks, giving people feel-good sparkle that tastes good. Available in 3 flavours: Raspberry & Blackcurrant, Cucumber Mint & Lime and Blood Orange & Mango available in 330ml can and multipacks.
  • At Aqua Libra, we infuse our water naturally so you'll never find sugar, sweetener or anything artificial in our drinks.
  • Freedom to enjoy!
  • Aqua Libra and the Aqua Libra logo are registered trade marks of Orchid Drinks Ltd.
  • No Artificials
  • No Sweeteners
  • No Sugar
  • Each can is under 3 calories
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Our natural fruity flavours come from essential oils, aromas or fruit extracts
  • All our drinks are gluten-free, caffeine-free and sodium-free
  • Aluminium cans are recycled over and over again
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Enjoyed Chilled

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O.Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O.Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.aqualibra.com
  • Get in touch: hello@aqualibra.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy3kJ/0.6kcal
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars, protein and salt-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

48 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

I couldn’t taste the flavours and found it bitter.

3 stars

I couldn’t really taste the raspberry and blackcurrant taste in this drink and unfortunately found it quite bitter. Product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Not what I expected

3 stars

I was happy to get an opportunity to try this drink as part of a promotion but have to say my happiness didn't last long as I didn't really find the taste of this nice. It was more like a fizzy plain drink because of the sparkling water & the raspberry & blackcurrant flavour wasn't pleasant at all. I, personally, won't be buying it again as didn't match my expectations unfortunately

Best Flavour

5 stars

I've tried both flavours and the Raspberry and Blackcurrant is definitely my favourite hence the 5 stars. It is really refreshing and I enjoyed it straight from the fridge so it was really cold. Great during the hot spell

Flavouring too subtle, despite the fruits used.

3 stars

Usually, raspberry and blackcurrant flavours are known for their sharp, tart flavours. However, even these are unable to cut through the bitterness of carbonated water. It has made me learn that sugar (or sweetener) is dominant when it comes to the flavouring of drinks, and without it, the flavour is similar to this one, which is quite bland. However, it is not unpalatable, so can be recommended for those who enjoy sparkling water. Purchased as part of a promotion, but my review is honest.

Lacking sweetness and flavour

3 stars

Good if you like sparkling water, but needed more flavour and sweetness for me to be able to enjoy. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Lightly flavoured carbonated water

3 stars

This a better taste than the mint and cucumber one, but is quite weak flavour. Good simple ingredients but to expensive

Very refreshing and no sugar or sweeteners!

5 stars

I really love this drink and I always keep my fridge stocked. I think it is a bit of an acquired taste as it isn't sweet due to sugar or sweeetners (yay!) which was why I originally bought it, but it is very, very refreshing. It has to be served cold in my opinion, straight out of the fridge, it makes such a difference, I actually don't like it at room temp. Just shove a straw in the top, and away you go, lovely! I have one most nights with my dinner. There is another flavour, cucumber, mint & lime which is equally lovely. I do think they are rather pricey though so I usually buy when they are on offer and this review is after buying one on promotion.

Subtle flavour

2 stars

I am afraid the flavour is too subtle for my liking.

Aqua Libra is a favourite drink of mine. In hot we

4 stars

Aqua Libra is a favourite drink of mine. In hot weather it is excellent at slaking your thirst with no sugars. I am also happy to drink it with a meal as an alternative to plain water. However I am not too keen on fruity drinks and much prefer the cucumber and mint variety although the fruit flavour was not overly strong. This was a special offer and I was happy to drink it but my personal preference is the other flavour Aqua Libra

It was very nice

5 stars

It was very nice

