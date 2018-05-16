Princes Mackerel Spicy Fajita & Lime 160G
Product Description
- Mackerel Fillets in a Mexican Inspired Sauce with Lime
- Sizzle in a Pan
- High in Omega 3
- Cook in 3 Mins
- High in Protein
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel Fillets (63%) [Fish], Water, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Smoked Tomato Flakes, Ground Cumin, Red Bell Pepper Flakes, Red Pepper Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Thickener: Guar Gum, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Oregano
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See side of canStore in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.
Produce of
Product of: Latvia
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- - Pop contents into a medium hot pan.
- - Sizzle for 1 1/2 minutes, spooning marinade over fish.
- - Flip fish over, sizzle for another 1 1/2 minutes
- - Here's a tip: Serve over rice for a tasty meal.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|735kJ/177kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|Of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|Of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.70g
|Omega 3
|1.8g
|-
