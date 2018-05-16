- Energy306kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold Per 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Birds Eye Supersweet Sweetcorn 640g
- Enjoy Supersweet Sweetcorn as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Add some yellow to your plate! Our Supersweet Sweetcorn is a source of fibre which is good for a healthy diet and is also a source of folic acid which is great for your immune system*. What's more, our sweetcorn is picked and frozen within hours for the perfect taste and to retain nutrients.
- * Folic acid contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- One serving of Birds Eye Supersweet Sweetcorn provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Source of Fibre
- 1 of 5 a Day Servings
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 640G
- Folic acid contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Source of Fibre
Information
Storage
See back of pack for best before end dateStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cove and simmer for 2 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Always Cook Straight from Frozen. Do Not Eat Raw or Defrosted.
Your Supersweet Sweetcorn Requires Cooking in Accordance with Our Cooking Instructions Before Consumption.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking for inspiration?
- Why not try using our Supersweet Sweetcorn to make sweetcorn fritters - delicious and perfect tasting every time! Sweetcorn also makes the perfect addition to any of your favourite pasta dishes or stir fries. Simply stir in for a burst of natural goodness* and continue to cook until tender and piping hot throughout.
- * Folic acid contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Number of uses
8 Servings Per Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
640g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g Provides:
|Per Serving Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|378kJ
|306kJ
|- kcal
|90kcal
|72kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.5g
|- of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|14g
|- of which Sugars
|3.1g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Folic Acid
|35µg 18% NRV
|28µg 14% NRV**
|**Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
