Porta 6 White Wine 750Ml

Lovely wine
One of the best Portuguese whites I’ve had for the price. Bought on offer and definitely recommend.
Nice one- give it a try.
Received as a gift. A lovely very dry wine with a distinct slightly floral after taste. Very pleasant . Will definitely buy again .
A fair quality refreshing white wine, easy to drink with or without food. was sent this wine instead of my usual Spanish Rioja. Will buy again.
I was seduced by the pretty label! That's by far the best thing about this wine.