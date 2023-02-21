We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Porta 6 White Wine 750Ml

3.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Porta 6 White Wine 750Ml
£7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • Relax with a glass of Porta 6 white! It is aromatic fresh and lively, with crisp fruity flavours, making I perfect to sip and enjoy with good friends on a sunny day.
  • This label is an original painting by Hauke Vagt - he is a rather eccentric German painter, spending his summers with the tourists on the streets in Lisbon. We found this some time ago and absolutely had to put it on a bottle he has no mobile phone and is not an easy guy to teach but finally here it is.
  • An iconic image from Lisbon.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Vidigal Wines SA

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

António Mendes Lopes, António Ventura, Rafael Neuparth and Arnaldo Simões

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Arinto, Viosinho, Chardonnay, Viognier

Vinification Details

  • Crushing and soft press, followed by clarification. Fermentation occurs at a controlled temperature (15ºC)

History

  • Vidigal Wines is a family run, medium size wine company that produces Still and Dessert Wines. Located in the center of Portugal, nearby the city of Leiria. Vidigal was established in the beginning of the 20th Century in a winery founded by a Church Canon.

Regional Information

  • Vidigal produce this wine in Lisboa from vineyards close to the Atlantic Ocean and as such the sea breeze has an influence on the wines they produce, creating wines which are fresh and always very fruity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Selected by:
  • Guy Anderson Wines Ltd,
  • TA14 6QR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guy Anderson Wines Ltd,
  • TA14 6QR,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Lovely wine

5 stars

One of the best Portuguese whites I’ve had for the price. Bought on offer and definitely recommend.

Nice one- give it a try.

4 stars

Received as a gift. A lovely very dry wine with a distinct slightly floral after taste. Very pleasant . Will definitely buy again .

A fair quality refreshing white wine, easy to drin

4 stars

A fair quality refreshing white wine, easy to drink with or without food. was sent this wine instead of my usual Spanish Rioja. Will buy again.

The label is the best thing about this wine.

2 stars

I was seduced by the pretty label! That's by far the best thing about this wine.

