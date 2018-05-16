We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yutaka Japanese Rice Vinegar 150Ml

Yutaka Japanese Rice Vinegar 150Ml
£ 1.89
£1.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Japanese Rice Vinegar
  • See Yutaka's full range of products at: www.yutaka.london
  • Yutaka ® is the registered trademark of Tazaki foods Ltd.
  • Cap On - Recycle
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Rice Vinegar for Japanese Cooking
  • Mellow and flavourful, ideal for making sushi seasoning or as light salad dressings
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice (22%), Salt, Acidity 4.5%

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

Produce of

Product of Japan, bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • UK: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki foods Ltd.,

Return to

  • UK: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • IE: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy102kJ/ 24kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates5.8g
of which sugars5.1g
Fibre0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.96g

