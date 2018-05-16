Yutaka Japanese Rice Vinegar 150Ml

Product Description
- Japanese Rice Vinegar
- See Yutaka's full range of products at: www.yutaka.london
- Yutaka ® is the registered trademark of Tazaki foods Ltd.
- Cap On - Recycle
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Rice Vinegar for Japanese Cooking
- Mellow and flavourful, ideal for making sushi seasoning or as light salad dressings
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice (22%), Salt, Acidity 4.5%
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Produce of
Product of Japan, bottled in the UK
Name and address
- UK: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
Return to
- UK: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
- 12 Innova Way,
- Enfield,
- EN3 7FL,
- U.K.
- IE: Tazaki foods Ltd.,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|102kJ/ 24kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.96g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021