Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml

image 1 of Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml
£ 2.80
£1.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion SPF30
  • SPF30 HIGH UVA 5* Ultra Moisturising Sun Protection Lotion Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non greasy
  • This light and non-greasy lotion protects against sun induced skin damage. Dermatologically tested, this formula is easily absorbed and moisturising for your skin.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Titanium Dioxide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tapioca Starch, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethicone, Coco-Caprylate, Undecane, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Silica, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tridecane, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming or towelling. For optimum performance, use 36g (approx. 8 tsps.) of product per average adult: 1tsp per half leg, arm, front of body and back of body. Reduced quantity will lower level of protection.

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Six weeks of sunshine in France and Spain and no s

5 stars

Six weeks of sunshine in France and Spain and no sunburn at all. I knew from previous years that this product is reliable and so had no hesitation in buying it. It is also remarkable value for money.

Great product 5* protection

5 stars

Tesco sun lotion is such good quality for the price, smooth application and a nice smell. Most importantly it protects from the suns rays!

Used it on holiday in Spain it certainly stopped m

4 stars

Used it on holiday in Spain it certainly stopped me getting burnt, but I found it a bit greasy.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product, really effective on pale skin. Bought for holiday in Mallorca sunshine, messing about on boats & in the water.

Not an easy application

3 stars

The cream is quite runny but surprisingly hard to rub in and tends to stay white on the skin. Probably better for children where you need to see how much you’ve put on, wouldn’t buy again.

Used this suncream on holiday recently to Greece v

1 stars

Used this suncream on holiday recently to Greece very disappointed with it takes ages to rub into the skin, if you don't you end up white patches where you've applied it, after using it for a day or so you end up with red bloches all over your skin which I've never experienced with other sun lotions I've had in past very disappointed with this tesco sun lotion definitely not recommended

Awful

1 stars

Previously used Tesco value suncream for years and loved it. Thought this would be the same - how wrong could I be. Very greasy and runny and after two days came out it horrible itchy rash....must have been the suncream as once I'd paid for (very expensive as abroad) alternative the rash calmed down and disappeared. Most disappointed

Good sun cream for protection but too thick compar

3 stars

Good sun cream for protection but too thick compared to factor 50 and left white markings on black swim wear

Burnt

1 stars

Absolutely shocking sun cream.

