Tesco Soleil Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Six weeks of sunshine in France and Spain and no sunburn at all. I knew from previous years that this product is reliable and so had no hesitation in buying it. It is also remarkable value for money.
Great product 5* protection
Tesco sun lotion is such good quality for the price, smooth application and a nice smell. Most importantly it protects from the suns rays!
Used it on holiday in Spain it certainly stopped me getting burnt, but I found it a bit greasy.
Excellent
Excellent product, really effective on pale skin. Bought for holiday in Mallorca sunshine, messing about on boats & in the water.
The cream is quite runny but surprisingly hard to rub in and tends to stay white on the skin. Probably better for children where you need to see how much you’ve put on, wouldn’t buy again.
Used this suncream on holiday recently to Greece very disappointed with it takes ages to rub into the skin, if you don't you end up white patches where you've applied it, after using it for a day or so you end up with red bloches all over your skin which I've never experienced with other sun lotions I've had in past very disappointed with this tesco sun lotion definitely not recommended
Awful
Previously used Tesco value suncream for years and loved it. Thought this would be the same - how wrong could I be. Very greasy and runny and after two days came out it horrible itchy rash....must have been the suncream as once I'd paid for (very expensive as abroad) alternative the rash calmed down and disappeared. Most disappointed
Good sun cream for protection but too thick compared to factor 50 and left white markings on black swim wear
Absolutely shocking sun cream.