Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Bites Honey & Nut Flavoured 375G
- Energy564kJ 134kcal7%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880kJ
Product Description
- Mixed Cereal Pillows Containing a Hazelnut and Honey Flavoured Filling, Fortified with Vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Added Goodness*
- *Source of vitamins B1, B2, B6, B6 & B12. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Source of Fibre
- Natural Grains
- Crunchy Shell
- Smooth Nutty Filling
- Yummy Honey
- The Trouble is they Taste Too Good!
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (55%) (Maize, Wheat, Oat), Hazelnut and Honey Flavoured Filling (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils {Rapeseed, Palm}, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnuts (1%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Honey (1.5%), Salt, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamins: Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, VItamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1880kJ
|564kJ
|7%
|-
|447kcal
|134kcal
|Fat
|14g
|4.2g
|6%
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|21g
|8%
|of which sugars
|27g
|8.1g
|9%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.7g
|2.3g
|5%
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.2g
|3%
|Thiamin
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.27mg
|25%
|Riboflavin
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.84mg
|60%
|0.25mg
|18%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
