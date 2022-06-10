Walkers Sensations Bbq Beef Teriyaki Crisps 150G

These crisps are amazing. They are not too strong.
These crisps are amazing. They are not too strong. The flavour is just right. It leaves you wanting more.
Tasty
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), BBQ Beef Teriyaki Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), BBQ Beef Teriyaki Seasoning contains: Sugar, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Beef Extract Powder, Ginger Powder, Honey Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
This pack contains 5 servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 30g (%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|607kJ
|2023kJ
|-
|143kcal (7%*)
|476kcal
|Fat
|7.1g (10%*)
|23.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g (3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|58.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g (<1%*)
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.46g (8%*)
|1.53g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
