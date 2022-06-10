We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Sensations Bbq Beef Teriyaki Crisps 150G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Sensations Bbq Beef Teriyaki Crisps 150G
£ 1.99
£1.33/100g

Product Description

  • BBQ Beef Teriyaki Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - NEW Sensations BBQ Beef Teriyaki combines the succulent flavour of barbecue beef with the sweet richness of soy sauce, garlic, and a touch of warming ginger
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Perfect for sharing with friends
  • - Or serve with Sensations Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Contains no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • Here at Sensations, we believe in stepping into the extra-ordinary every day. Our delicious range of crisps and snacks deliver authentic flavours, intense aromas and mouth-watering recipes, evocative of a range of extra-ordinary experiences from enticing destinations to memorable moments with friends and family. We want each and every bite to deliver unforgettable tastes and textures to make your night-in that little bit more special.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Not suitable for vegetarians
  • Walkers, the Walkers Logo and Walkers Sensations are registered trademarks © 2021.
  • Specially Selected Potato Varieties
  • Thicker Cut for a Satisfying Crunch
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), BBQ Beef Teriyaki Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), BBQ Beef Teriyaki Seasoning contains: Sugar, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Beef Extract Powder, Ginger Powder, Honey Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g (%*) servingPer 100g
Energy607kJ2023kJ
-143kcal (7%*)476kcal
Fat7.1g (10%*)23.6g
of which Saturates0.6g (3%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate17.6g58.6g
of which Sugars0.8g (<1%*)2.6g
Fibre1.3g4.3g
Protein1.9g6.4g
Salt0.46g (8%*)1.53g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These crisps are amazing. They are not too strong.

5 stars

These crisps are amazing. They are not too strong. The flavour is just right. It leaves you wanting more.

Tasty

5 stars

My Grand daughter loves them, but I don't

